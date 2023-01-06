PUBG Mobile reveals schedule and host countries for 2023 PMGC and PMWI

The Grand Finals of the 2022 PUBG Mobile Championship kicked off today, January 6, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Before the start of the first match, the director of PUBG Mobile Esports, James Yang, revealed the major tournaments for the 2023 season.

He announced two major global events to be held in 2023, namely PMWI 2023 and PMGC 2023. Apart from these, fans will also witness the Regional Clash tournaments this year. The PMPLs will also occur in more areas compared to the 2022 season.

Along with these events, the battle royale title will feature the 32nd SEA Games and the 19th 2023 Asian Games as well.

Details regarding 2023 PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) and Global Championship (PMGC)

Just like last year, the 2023 season will have the mid-season invitational, dubbed PMWI. The event will be played between the top global teams in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in July. The previous iteration was held in two stages, the main event and the Afterparty Showdown. Vampire Esports from Thailand earned the pole spot in both phases. The global event had a total prize pool of $3 million.

However, the format and prize pool of the 2023 PMWI was not revealed during the announcement. Players from all around the world will compete in it, and it will be the first global event of the year.

The 2023 season will culminate with the ultimate Global Championship, which will begin in November. The prestigious event will take place in Turkey with the best teams from across the world grinding for spots at the ultimate event.

Further details like the prize pool and region-wise slot distribution haven't been released as of yet. This will be the first time that a global event of PUBG Mobile will be held in the country.

The ongoing PMGC boasts a hefty prize pool of $4 million, including $2.5 million of its League Stage. This year’s international competition saw a total of 51 squads compete for the elusive trophy.

Additionally, PUBG Mobile has also decided to increase the number of events as part of their PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) IP. In 2022, it was held between teams from China and South-East Asia. The publisher now plans to expand the event to other regions as well.

PUBG Mobile new point system (Image via Krafton)

James Yang also revealed that a new 10-point system will be followed for point distribution at official events, which will replace the current 15-point setting.

Poll : 0 votes