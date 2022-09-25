The Infinity crowned champion of PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC): China vs SEA

Thai team The Infinity (INFIN) on Sunday, September 25, became the champion of the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) 2022: China vs SEA, a $30K official event. The team maintained their momentum from day one and performed brilliantly throughout the campaign, garnering 191 points and three chicken dinners in 20 matches to claim the trophy, along with $6000 in prize money.

Chinese team Nova Esports also set up brilliant performances in the event after bouncing back on Day 2, earning second place with 162 points. Thai team Bacon Time, without any chicken dinners, displayed consistent executions and attained the third position with 150 points.

Noozy bagged the MVP award in PMRC China vs SEA (Image via PUBG Mobile)

FaZe Clan Thailand, despite starting the competition with amazing performances, faltered in the last two days, causing a slump in the overall rankings. While the two Indonesian teams, Genesis and Boom, bounced back and came in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Noozy from Infinity was awarded the MVP of the contest as he picked 49 eliminations and 10390 damage.

PMRC China vs SEA Day 4 match summary

Overall standings of PMRC 2022 China vs SEA (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The first match saw an excellent comeback from Vietnamese team BN United, who were in the bottom spot ahead of the match. With a huge 17 eliminations, the squad earned their first chicken dinner thanks to Silence's nine eliminations. However, despite collecting 27 points from a single match, the team moved up a single spot to the 15th position due to their poor showing in the previous three days. Meanwhile, D'Xavier (from Vietnam) and Infinity scored 18 and 11 points, respectively.

Fans witnessed an extraordinary execution from two-time world champion Nova Esports in the second match played on the Miramar map. After securing a 14-kill victory, the side, with 154 points, closed the gap with first-placed Infinity (159). BN, SEM9, and Alter Ego collected nine points each, while LGD scored 11 points in the match.

Boom Esports' victory in the third match moved them from 11th to fifth and boosted their momentum at the right time. Two Indonesian teams, Boom Esports and Genesis Dogma, fought in the final circle in which the former defeated Dogma to earn a 13-kill chicken dinner. Nova Esports was in third place with a single elimination point.

Infinity claimed a 15-kill victory in the fourth match of the day to consolidate their position in the overall standings, extending a massive 25-point margin over second-placed Nova Esports before the tournament's final match. Bacon Time again played a fantastic game and scored 16 points, including 11 eliminations.

Top performances in PMRC 2022 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Genesis Dogma grabbed a 13-kill chicken dinner in the final match of the PMRC after defeating LGD Gaming in their first battle. BN United held the third position with eight points, while Nova Esports was eliminated earlier by Infinity in Erangel's Gatka.

