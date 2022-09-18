PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) China vs SEA: Teams, schedule, points system, prize pool, and where to watch 

The PUBG Mobile Regional Clash (PMRC) will be held from September 22 to 25, with Chinese and SEA teams competing in an official contest of $30K. The 4-day event is the first tournament of the PMRC Series. During the PMGC announcement a month ago, Tencent revealed that there will be more such events in 2023.

The tournament has three teams from China, three each from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and MY/SG/PH, alongside one invite-squad. With only two remaining in the PMGC, it will also work as a practice event for some of the participating teams who have already qualified for that mega $4-million tournament.

PUBG Mobile Regional Clash China vs SEA teams

The top three squads from the PEL Summer China have been selected, while the top three teams from each of the four regional PMPL 2022 Fall seasons in SEA will compete in the event. Yangon Galacticos, the winner of the PUBG Mobile Myanmar Championship Fall, received a special invite to the contest.

PEL Summer China

SMG Nova Esports LGD Gaming

Indonesia

Genesis Dogma GIDS Alter Ego Limax Boom Esports

Thailand

The Infinity Faze Clan Bacon Time

PMPL Fall MY/SG/PH

Geek Fam SEM 9 4Rivals

PMPL Fall Vietnam

D'Xavier Eagle Esports BN United

PUBG Mobile Myanmar Championship Fall

Yangon Galacticos (Invited)

Where to watch PMRC

Fans will watch the nail-biting contest on the YouTube channel PUBG Mobile Esports. A total of five matches will be played each day.

Point system

In each match, the Chicken Dinner winning squad will get 10 points, while the second, third and fourth ranked-teams will be awarded 6, 5, and 4 points respectively. Teams from ninth to 16th place will not receive any points. Each elimination (kill) will offer only one point.

1st Place - 10 points

2nd Place - 6 points

3rd Place - 5 points

4th Place - 4 points

5th Place - 3 points

6th Place - 2 points

7th Place - 1 point

8th Place - 1 point

9th to 16th place - 0 point

SMG and Alter Ego have also advanced to the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, which will be in Indonesia. Nova Esports, who won the previous two editions of the Global Championship, will be among the top teams to watch out for in the PMRC.

The SEA teams also have a good chance to boost their momentum by performing well in the event as the PMPL SEA Championships Fall is scheduled to take place from September 28.

