SMG crowned champion of PEL 2022 Summer, top 3 teams qualify for PMGC 

SMG became the champion of the PEL 2022 Summer, a nearly $4.2 million event of the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. The team garnered 199 points in 20 matches in the Grand Finals, taking home ¥1.3 million (around $1.17 million).

Nova Esports, who was in pole position until the final match, slipped to second place with 193 points. LGD Gaming earned third place with 174 points in the event.

SMG was awarded ¥8 million in prize money (Image via Tencent)

SMG advanced directly to the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, while Nova Esports and LGD have qualified for the League Stage. The tournament will commence on November 22, with 48 teams from around the world competing in the league stage for the 13 Grand Finals slots.

Nova Esports grabbed second place in PEL Summer Finals (Image via Tencent)

TJB missed the PMGC slot by 14 points as the the team secured fourth place with 160 points. Defending champion RSG finished tenth in the event. STE, who was in the top five after Day 1, faltered in the last three days and slumped to 12th place with 100 points.

Thunder Talk Ajie claimed the MVP award in the PEL Grand Finals, while TEC Justin bagged the Rookie Award to his name.

TT Ajie was the MVP of PEL Finals (Image via Tencent)

PEL Summer Finals Day 4 summary

Top 5 teams from PEL Summer Finals (Image via Tencent)

Match 1 - Miramar

The first match saw a nail-biting battle between JTeam, LGD, and JDE in the final zone. JTeam secured a 10-kill win, while LGD and JDE scored 12 points each. Nova Esports was eliminated earlier, but was successful in scoring six elimination points. It was a poor game for TJB as they failed to collect any points.

Match 2 - Sanhok

Tianba displayed some good gameplay in the match, emerging as the winner with seven elimination points and climbing up to eighth place with 116 points in the overall standings. TC held second place with 14 points, while Nova Esports could not score a single point.

Summer Finals overall standings (Image via Tencent)

Match 3 - Erangel

SMG jumped to second place with 174 points after winning a nine-kill chicken dinner in the third match. It was another failure for Nova Esports, LGD, and TJB as they were eliminated earlier. Thunder Talk maintained their steady runs, taking second place with five kills.

Heading into the fourth match, Nova Esports was in top spot with 180 points, while SMG were only six points behind them.

Match 4 - Erangel

PeRo came out victorious in the fourth match with nine frag points after a dramatic battle between four teams in the last zone. AG claimed 16 points, while SMG and Nova collected 10 and eight points respectively. LGD grabbed seven points due to Suki's amazing performance.

Match 5 - Erangel

SMG won the last match of the 2022 PEL Finals with five kills. With the win, the squad dethroned Nova Esports from the pole position and won the tournament. Nova Esports accumulated only five points in their final match.

