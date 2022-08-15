PEL 2022 Summer Finals: Teams, format, schedule, PMGC slots, and more

Following much anticipation, the Grand Finals of the PEL 2022 Summer are scheduled to be held from August 18-21. The top 15 playoff teams are set to battle for the coveted trophy, along with three 2022 PMGC slots. With that being said, a total of 20 matches will be conducted over a span of four days.

Qualified Teams and bonus points (Image via Tencent)

Beginning on June 16, the Regular Season saw 21 sides compete in the first stage. Based on their first stage rankings, these teams would go onto contest in the playoffs, featuring four rounds with a different number of slots. Following its conclusion, the bottom six have been duly eliminated.

PEL 2022 Summer Grand Finals: Teams and bonus points

Each team received bonus points based on their performances in the playoffs.

Nova Esports - 20 points LGD Gaming - 15 points RSG - 12 points Team PAI - 11 points SMG - 10 points STE - 9 points TC - 8 points PeRo - 7 points JDE - 6 points Kone - 5 points Tianba - 4 points TJB - 3 points TT - 2 points AG - 1 point JTeam - 0 point

PMGC Slots from PEL 2022 Summer

The winning team will enter the 2022 PMGC Grand Finals, while the second and third ranked sides will book their tickets for the League Stage. Apart from these three teams, the remaining slot from China will be filled by a side from another tournament. This caveat comes into play since the country has four tickets for the PMGC.

Playoffs overview

The two-time world champion Nova Esports dominated in the regular season and subsequent playoffs. Despite not winning a single weekly finals, they secured first place in the regular season. They subsequently secured 20 bonus points in the playoff rounds and booked their tickets to the Grand Finals.

Having done well in both stages, LGD Gaming and RSG will hope to secure their berths in the PMGC. RSG, the defending champion, competed in the PMWI Main Event and grabbed sixth place. Apart from that, STE and The Chosen (TC) will be among the top teams in the PEL 2022 Summer Finals.

However, 4AM and Weibo Gaming have not made it to the Grand Finals following poor performances in the Playoffs Round 4. Although the former side's showings in the regular season were good, their playoff display left a lot to be desired.

