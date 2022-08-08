PEL 2022 Summer Playoffs Round 4: Overall standings and top nine teams that qualified for Grand Finals 

The playoffs of the PEL 2022 Summer ended today, with round four being played on August 6 and 7, through which the top nine teams booked their slots in the Grand Finals. The Chosen (TC) captured first place with 85 points, including 49 kill points in 10 matches.

The squad made a strong comeback in the round after showcasing average performances in all previous rounds as well as the regular season. The team has reached the final stage and will try to finish in the top three to secure a ticket for the PMGC 2022.

PEL Summer Playoffs Round 4 overall standings

The Chosen grabbed first place in PEL Playoffs Round 4 (Image via Tencent)

With 82 points, Team PeRo surprised everyone with their unexpected performances in the round; the side had seen a poor run in the regular season (18th place), due to which they played only one round in the Playoffs. The squad displayed impressive skills when they were needed to and qualified for the Grand Finals.

After clinching two chicken dinners on Day 2, JDE secured third place on the leaderboard. The team had also exhibited immaculate gameplay in the previous round.

TJB's performances impressed everyone in the round as the team came 21st position in the regular season. Their comeback in the round helped them get a spot in the finals. They finished sixth with 71 points despite not claiming a chicken dinner.

Bottom six teams eliminated from Summer Season (Image via Tencent)

JTeam secured ninth place with 66 points and finished one point ahead of TEC, who did not qualify for the finals. Star player TEC Suk was disappointed with his performances and expressed his retirement plans on the Weibo platform.

He joined the team ahead of the PEL 2022 Summer; however, he couldn't live up to the expectations of his fans.

Gametube @GametubeI After failing to qualify for the finals, Suk posted about his retirement plans on Weibo.



— in 2021, TC bought him from 4 AM for $820K

— in 2022, TEC bought him from TC for $800K



PMGC 2020 - The Gunslinger

PEL 2021 Finals - MVP

1/2 After failing to qualify for the finals, Suk posted about his retirement plans on Weibo.— in 2021, TC bought him from 4 AM for $820K— in 2022, TEC bought him from TC for $800KPMGC 2020 - The Gunslinger PEL 2021 Finals - MVP1/2 https://t.co/iFfFx3iruY

Teams that qualified from Playoffs Round 4 for Grand Finals

TC PeRo JDE Kone Tianba TJB TT AG JTeam

Weibo Gaming (WBG) finished in 11th place with 47 points in Round 4 and failed to secure their berth in the finals. The team was the winner of PEI 2021, where their performance was praised by PUBG Mobile fans across the world.

PEL Summer Finals teams (Image via Tencent)

4AM didn't get their momentum going in the round and came 14th. It was not the performance they wanted as the team had been in good form throughout the previous stages as well as the Spring Season. The side has been eliminated from the 2022 summer season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far