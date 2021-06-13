PUBG Mobile: TJB crowned champions of PEL 2021 season 2, qualify for PEC 2021

The second season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 concluded with Tong Jia Bao Esports (TJB) emerging as champions. They have been awarded 2,000,000 Yuan (2.3 crore INR) in prize money along with the title.

TJB also earned qualification for the third edition of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC 2021) scheduled for late July.

At the end of the four-day finals, TJB topped the points table with 96 kills and 202 points. The second place was secured by DKG with 75 frags and 189 points, DKG has also been awarded 500k Yuan (58 Lakhs INR) in prize money. LGD Gaming bagged the third spot with 186 points and 400k Yuan (45 lakh INR) prize reward.

Season 1 Champion Team Weibo had an ordinary tournament as they finished in 9th place. Fan favorites Nova XQF and 4 AM also had forgettable finals, they finished in 10th and 11th place.

Lgd ChengC was the MVP of PEL S2 Finals

LGD ChengC was awarded the MVP title along with 200k Yuan (23 Lakhs INR) in prize money. Nova Yi was crowned as best rookie of the finals and was rewarded with 100k Yuan (11.5 Lakhs INR). ChengC was the topmost fragger of the finals with 38 frags, followed by DKG Tian and TJB OnlyS with 33 and 30 frags.

Top 5 players from PEL S2 finals

PEL 2021 Season 2 Finals overall standings

The final day started with DKG winning the first match played on Miramar with five kills. LGD secured second place with eight eliminations. LGD ChengC was awarded the MVP title with three frags.

Show Time won the second match with eight kills. STE took out seven enemies while The Chosen and RNG took six kills each.

Team SMG won the third match on Sanhok with 10 kills. They were followed by Team Weibo and RSG, with 10 and seven frags. RSG Dd bagged the MVP title with five frags.

The fourth match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by JD Gaming with 12 frags. ACT secured second place with seven kills, while 4 AM claimed the third spot with nine frags.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by LGD with 13 frags, where Suki alone took seven frags. Nova XQF played aggressively to bag a whopping 15 kills in the match.

