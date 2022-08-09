PUBG Mobile PMGC 2022: Number of teams, dates, format, and more details revealed 

The prestigious PUBG Mobile event, the PMGC 2022 will feature 51 teams from across the globe. However, the total prize pool has been reduced from $6 million to $4 million compared to the 2021 edition.

This year, a total of $7 million will be allocated to the global events of PUBG Mobile esports, and the PMWI will offer $3 million.

PMGC 2022 structure and format

The League Stage will be played in four weeks (Image via Tencent)

The first phase (the League Stage) is scheduled to begin on 22 November and will consist of 48 teams from the regional pro leagues. The stage will be played over four weeks, and the 13 top teams from the overall rankings will cement their spots in the Grand Finals.

Tencent is yet to reveal the weekly schedule and format for the League Stage. In the previous edition, the phase was divided into two regions: Eastern and Western, and each region had 20 teams.

PMGC 2022 League and Finals slots (Image via Tencent)

The Grand Finals will feature 16 teams, including three direct invites. It will be a LAN event in Indonesia. However, the organizers have not disclosed which regions/events have direct invitations. Recently, during the 2022 Esports Annual Submit, Tencent unveiled that the winner of the PEL Summer would receive a direct ticket to the PMGC Finals.

This year, China has four slots for the Global Championship. The teams that rank second and third in the PEL Summer will qualify for the League Stage. The organizers will also host a new event in the country, which will offer one slot for the Championship.

R8 Esports from the Saudi Arabian region recently became the first team to earn their spot in the PMGC after accumulating the highest points during their PMPL Spring and Fall seasons.

The fall season of the PMPL is underway in many regions, and teams are fighting to strengthen their place in the regional PMGC rankings (PMPL Springs + Fall points).

The regional championships of the PMPL Fall Season, which will occur later this year, will also offer slots in the PMGC 2022.

Tencent, however, has yet to disclose the slot distributions for the Global Championship. This will be the second global event for 2022 as the first tournament, the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI), is all set to commence on 11 August.

Nova Esports from China won the previous two PMGC editions. The team will fight in the ongoing PEL Summer Finals. It will be interesting to see if the team makes it to the World Championship and defends their crown.

Tencent announced the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash event (Image via Tencent)

The PUBG Mobile Regional Clash tournament will feature teams from China and SEA. The top teams from PEL and PMPL will take part in the event.

Edited by Siddharth Satish