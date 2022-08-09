PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Format, structure, dates and more announced

Earlier today, Tencent unveiled more details about the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022, a $4 million mega event. The tournament will be conducted in two stages, i.e., the League Stage and the Grand Finals.

Taking place on November 22, the League Stage will be conducted first, consisting of 48 teams from the regional pro leagues. The top 13 teams at the end of the League Stage will move on to the Grand Finals. However, the organizers have not revealed the formats of the stages yet.

PMGC 2022 Structure (Image via Tencent)

The Grand Finals will be held in January 2023 and will be a LAN event in Indonesia. A total of 16 teams will compete in the finals, including three directly invited teams.

Tencent increases PMGC slots

Interestingly, Tencent has increased the number of slots in the PMGC 2022 in comparison to previous editions. The 2020 edition had a total of 24 teams, while the organizers increased the slots in the 2021 season from 24 to 41 teams.

This year, a total of 51 teams will get to take part in the tournament for the coveted trophy and a gigantic prize pool.

A few days ago, Tencent announced that a total of four teams from China would be directly invited to the PMGC 2022, with one team receiving a direct slot to the Grand Finals itself.

Global Championship 2022 will be held between November 22 and December 23 (Image via Tencent)

The crown champion of the ongoing PEL 2022 will qualify for the Grand Finals, while the second and third-placed teams will advance to the league stage. The final direct invite slot will be chosen from the regional event, which will be hosted by Tencent later this year.

Tencent also revealed that the new event, PUBG Mobile Regional Clash, will be played between Chinese PEL and SEA teams from September 22 to 25.

PUBG Mobile Regional Clash 2022 (Image via Tencent)

Nova Esports was crowned the first PMGC champion back in 2020, with 4AM claiming the runner-up position. The event had a prize pool of $2 million and was among the top watched mobile esports events in the year.

The PMGC 2021 was divided into two zones: East and West followed by the Grand Finals. This tournament featured a massive increase in its prize pool to a whopping $6 million and Nova Esports managed to defend their title. The returning champions dominated the event and Nova Esports' player Order was named the MVP of the Grand Finals.

The PMWI 2022 is all set to take place on August 11, and will be an offline tournament in Riyadh, Dubai. A total of 18 teams will be contesting in the first week (Main Event), while 12 teams will collide in Week 2 (Afterparty).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S