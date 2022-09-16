PMGC 2022 League Stage and Finals: Slots distribution, qualification process, qualified teams so far, and more unveiled 

On September 16, Tencent unveiled the slots distribution for the upcoming mega event, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022. This year, the top 51 teams around the globe will take part in the competition, starting on November 22.

With the increase in total seats, more slots have been allotted to each region compared to the previous iteration. 48 out of a total of 51 teams will battle in the League Stage for the 13 Grand Finals' seats.

PMGC 2022 slots distribution for League Stage

PMGC 2022 has revealed 46 out of 48 slots distribution, but the other two have not been disclosed yet. So far, 12 teams have qualified for the League Stage as their regional events have wrapped up, while other regional events are currently going on.

The teams which are mentioned below have qualified from their regional PMPL. They have made it through their regional PMGC rankings (2022 PMPL Spring + Fall overall points).

2022 PMGC League Stage slots and qualification process (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) Southeast Asia

PMPL Indonesia: 2 - Bigetron RA, Evos Esports (As Alter Ego directly invited to the Finals)

PMPL Thailand: 2 - Infinity, Bacon Esports

PMP MY/SG/PH: 2 - Geek Fam, 4Rivals

PMPL Vietnam: 2 - D'Xavier, Box Gaming

PMPL South Asia Championship Fall: 5

2) South Asia

PMPL South Asia - 2

PMPL Pakistan - 1

PMPL South Asia Championship Fall - 3

3) Middle East

PMPL Arabia - 2 : R8 Esports, Nigma Galaxy

PMPL Africa - 1

PMPL MENA Championships Fall - 3

4) Europe

PMPL Western Europe - 1

PMPL Turkiye - 2

PMPL European Championship Fall - 3

5) Americas

PMPL North America - 1

PMPL LATAM - 1

PMPL Brazil - 2

PMPL Americas Championship Fall - 3

6) China

PEL 2022 Summer - 2 - Nova Esports, LGD Gaming

PEL PMGC 2022 Qualifer - 1

7) South Korea/Japan

PMPS Season 4/PMPL Fall Finals - 2 (Korea)

PMJL Season 2 Phase 2 - 2 (Japan)

PUBG Mobile Rival Cup - 1 (Korea vs Japan)

8) TBD: 2 slots

PMGC 2022 Grand Finals' slots

The top 16 teams will participate in the Grand Finals, in which 13 will earn their slots from the League Stage, while the remaining three will get directly invited. Two rosters, SMG and Alter Ego, have reached the finals, while an invited slot's team is yet to be revealed.

Invited teams for Grand Finals so far

Team SMG - China (PEL Summer champion) Alter Ego - Indonesia

The PMGC 2022 has a gigantic prize pool of $4 million and the Grand Finals will be conducted in a LAN event in Indonesia.

The announcement didn't mention anything about Indian teams as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been banned in the country by the government. However, two slots in the League Stage and one slot in the Grand Finals have still not been revealed by Tencent.

