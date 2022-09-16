PMGC 2022 League Stage and Finals: Slots distribution, qualification process, qualified teams so far, and more unveiled 

On September 16, Tencent unveiled the slots distribution for the upcoming mega event, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022. This year, the top 51 teams around the globe will take part in the competition, starting on November 22.
With the increase in total seats, more slots have been allotted to each region compared to the previous iteration. 48 out of a total of 51 teams will battle in the League Stage for the 13 Grand Finals' seats.
PMGC 2022 slots distribution for League Stage
PMGC 2022 has revealed 46 out of 48 slots distribution, but the other two have not been disclosed yet. So far, 12 teams have qualified for the League Stage as their regional events have wrapped up, while other regional events are currently going on.
The teams which are mentioned below have qualified from their regional PMPL. They have made it through their regional PMGC rankings (2022 PMPL Spring + Fall overall points).
1) Southeast Asia
- PMPL Indonesia: 2 - Bigetron RA, Evos Esports (As Alter Ego directly invited to the Finals)
- PMPL Thailand: 2 - Infinity, Bacon Esports
- PMP MY/SG/PH: 2 - Geek Fam, 4Rivals
- PMPL Vietnam: 2 - D'Xavier, Box Gaming
- PMPL South Asia Championship Fall: 5
2) South Asia
- PMPL South Asia - 2
- PMPL Pakistan - 1
- PMPL South Asia Championship Fall - 3
3) Middle East
- PMPL Arabia - 2 : R8 Esports, Nigma Galaxy
- PMPL Africa - 1
- PMPL MENA Championships Fall - 3
4) Europe
- PMPL Western Europe - 1
- PMPL Turkiye - 2
- PMPL European Championship Fall - 3
5) Americas
- PMPL North America - 1
- PMPL LATAM - 1
- PMPL Brazil - 2
- PMPL Americas Championship Fall - 3
6) China
- PEL 2022 Summer - 2 - Nova Esports, LGD Gaming
- PEL PMGC 2022 Qualifer - 1
7) South Korea/Japan
- PMPS Season 4/PMPL Fall Finals - 2 (Korea)
- PMJL Season 2 Phase 2 - 2 (Japan)
- PUBG Mobile Rival Cup - 1 (Korea vs Japan)
8) TBD: 2 slots
PMGC 2022 Grand Finals' slots
The top 16 teams will participate in the Grand Finals, in which 13 will earn their slots from the League Stage, while the remaining three will get directly invited. Two rosters, SMG and Alter Ego, have reached the finals, while an invited slot's team is yet to be revealed.
Invited teams for Grand Finals so far
- Team SMG - China (PEL Summer champion)
- Alter Ego - Indonesia
The PMGC 2022 has a gigantic prize pool of $4 million and the Grand Finals will be conducted in a LAN event in Indonesia.
The announcement didn't mention anything about Indian teams as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been banned in the country by the government. However, two slots in the League Stage and one slot in the Grand Finals have still not been revealed by Tencent.