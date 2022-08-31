PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Qualified teams for league stage and grand finals

With PMWI 2022 reaching its conclusion, fans and teams are looking forward to the prestigious PMGC 2022. This year, a total of 51 teams from around the world will battle for the coveted trophy and a gigantic prize pool.

So far, eight sides have cemented their slots for the Global Championship. Notably, their qualification was preceded by a swift wrap of regional competitions.

Several other teams have been fighting in their regional fall season tournaments to grab the remaining PMGC slots. Notably, Tencent has increased the total slots for the event this year as the previous edition featured an impressive 41 teams. The organizer hasn't announced the slot distribution for the Championship as of yet.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2022 so far

Following much turmoil and effort, these sides have cemented their spots at PMGC 2022:

Grand Finals

SMG (China, PEL Summer #1)

League Stage

Nova Esports (China, PEL Summer #2) LGD Gaming (China, PEL Summer #3) Rico Infinity or R8 Esports (PMPL Saudi Arabia) Alter Ego Limax (PMPL Indonesia) The Infinity (PMPL Thailand) Geek Fam (PMPL MY/SG/PH) D'Xavier (PMPL Vietnam)

Due to PMPL Fall Arabia concluding earlier than others, R8 Esports was the first team to occupy their seats in the league stage of the tournament. The side garnered the most points in the 2022 Arabia Pro Leagues (Spring + Fall) to secure their slot.

The top three teams from the 2022 PEL Summer season have progressed to the event, while the remaining one seat from China will be selected through the PMGC China Qualifier, which will be held from September 29 - October 23.

Apart from that, the PEL Summer champion, SMG, has earned a slot in the grand finals of the Global Championship, while Nova and LGD have advanced to the league stage.

The fall season of the PMPL in the South East Asia region concluded on August 28, with four teams having cemented their slots in the league stage. Their progression was determined by their PMGC rankings (PMPL Spring + Fall),

Alter Ego from Indonesia accumulated 1423 points in total and qualified for the event. The team finished second in the Pro League Spring League and seventh in the finals. As for their performances in the Fall season, Alter Ego secured a respectable second place in both the league and final stages.

Meanwhile, The Infinity from Thailand dominated the fall season and grabbed a ticket for the league stage. Despite poor performances in the spring season, the side bounced back during the fall.

While Geek Fam from Malaysia had average runs in the spring, their dominant performances in the fall helped them post the most points in the PMGC MY/SG/PH rankings. Notably, the side loaned uHigh from Bigetron RA for the fall season.

Finally, D'Xavier from Vietnam displayed excellent performances in both seasons and claimed a seat in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022. The squad collected 1794 points in their regional rankings.

