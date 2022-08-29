The Infinity wins PMPL Thailand Fall, qualifies for PMGC 2022

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand: Fall 2022 came to an end on August 28. After some intense back-and-forth action over all three days, The Infinity emerged as the champions of the tournament, dominating the competition and taking home the winners' prize. Overall, the team had a total of 335 points with 129 eliminations.

The Infinity also qualified for this year's PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) as the side accumulated the most points in the PMGC regional rankings (PMPL Spring + Fall). FaZe Clan, who were placed second at the end of Day 2, maintained their spot and finished as the runner-up in the competition. The team ended up with 261 points, out of which 91 were secured through eliminations.

Overall standings of PMPL Thailand Fall Finals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bacon Time, another top squad from the Thai region, finished third in the tournament with 235 points to their name. The team also managed to secure 80 eliminations.

With the tournament now over, the top four teams have qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship: Fall 2022, while the fifth-to-seventh-placed teams are heading into the SEA Play-Ins.

Teams qualified for PMPL SEA Championship: Fall 2022

1) The Infinity

2) FaZe Clan

3) Bacon Time

4) Buriram United Esports

Teams qualified for SEA: Play Ins

1) HAIL Esports

2) Vampire Esports

3) TEM Entertainment

Top performing players were also awarded in the PMPL Thailand Fall, with Noozy from The Infinity obtaining three out of the six awards. He, who offered a remarkable display of skill in the Grand Finals, was declared the MVP of the competition. He also won the Gunslinger and Grenade Master awards. Overall, he ended up with a cash prize of US$2,333.

When it comes to the other accomplishments, Nicenice and Testo from Xavier SSRU were handed the Eagle Eye and Survivor awards. Each player pocketed US$400. Logan, another gamer from The Infinity, was given the Medic title in the tournament and took home a total of US$400 as well.

Performance summary of teams in PMPL: Thailand Fall 2022 Grand Finals

Apart from the teams on the podium spots, Buriram United Esports showed amazing grit throughout the Finals, finishing in the fourth spot with 202 points. HAIL Esports played brilliantly in the final two games of the day and secured the fifth spot with 190 points.

Winners of the recently held PMWI 2022, Vampire Esports couldn't quite replicate their amazing performance from that event here and finished in the sixth spot with 183 points.

E29 Esports Gaming, who had a terrific day yesterday, faltered today and ended their run in 12th spot. Another popular team, Valdus Esports, couldn't find any momentum in the Finals and finished 14th in the overall rankings.

With the Country Finals over, the teams that qualified will be looking forward to the SEA Play-Ins and the Championship, while the other squads will try to learn from their mistakes and aim to come back stronger next season.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh