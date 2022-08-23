PMPL 2022 Thailand Fall Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, bonus points, and where to watch 

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Fall Thailand is set to take place from August 26 to 28. The top 16 teams will compete over a total of 18 matches, with each day featuring six games on three classic maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

During the League Stage, each team grabbed bonus points based on their performances. This will be used as starting points in the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for PMPL 2022 Thailand Grand Finals and bonus points

The Infinity - 79 points Faze Clan - 67 points TEM Entertainment - 67 points Vampire Esports - 64 points Bacon Time - 62 points Buriram United - 59 points Hail Esports - 57 points King of Gamers Club - 51 points Bangkrirk - 47 points MS Chonburi - 43 points Chillz Esports - 41 points E29 Esports - 40 points 47 Gaming - 31 points Xavier SSRU - 28 points Sharper Esports - 26 points Valdus Esports - 23 points

Progression after PMPL Thailand

The total prize pool of the event is $100k. The top four teams will also secure their spot in the PMPL SEA Championship Fall, while the next three teams will have to go advance through the SEA Play-ins. The Championship features the best teams from the Southeast Asia region.

The top team from the PMGC Thai rankings (PMPL Spring + Fall) will also qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022. After the League Stage, The Infinity grabbed first place with 1462 points, while Bacon Time and Faze Clan earned 1349 and 1327 points in the PMGC rankings, respectively.

The event will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports/Thailand.

League Stage performances

The League Stage ran for three weeks. The Infinity emerged as two-time weekly winners and scored 809 points in total. The team was dominant throughout the League Stage and had more than 130 points over the next best team.

League stage rankings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Faze Clan, who put up great performances during the second week, had a bad third week and settled for second place with 679 points. TEM was third with 610 points. PMWI Champions Vampire Esports came fourth, while Bacon Time occupied fifth place.

Teams to look out for

The defending champions and PMWI champions, Vampire Esports, will be looking to clinch their fourth official trophy of the year.

The Infinity topped the League Stage by a significant margin and will once again look to repeat their performance. Faze Clan has had a good run recently and will look to clinch the title, given how aggressive their playstyle is. Teams like Valdus, Bacon Time, and KOG have great potential and may surprise everyone with their performances.

