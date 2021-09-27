The Infinity crowned PMPL Season 4 Thailand champions, qualify for PMGC 2021

The Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Thailand Season 4 has concluded. After 15 matches of intense battles involving the top 16 teams from the Thai region, The Infinity, who had earlier won the League Stage of the Championship, emerged victorious. The team displayed ice-cold nerves as they narrowly beat Faze Clan by three points.

The Infinity secured a total of 172 points with 81 kills and was awarded the winner's prize of USD 20,953. Faze Clan, who seemed to have had the tournament in their pocket heading into the final match, finished second with 169 points and 84 kills. They bagged the runners-up cash prize of USD 11,973.

Onyx Esport played well throughout the finals and, in the end, managed to secure a third-place finish with 152 points and 70 kills. The team took home the third-place cash prize of USD 5,987.

PMPL Season 4 Thailand Finals overall standings

The tournament had a nail-biting finish to it as Faze Clan took a 20 point lead heading into the final match. The team looked all set to win their first PUBG Mobile major event. However, The Infinity had other plans, as they secured a whooping 17 kills and the chicken dinner, to win the tournament by a narrow margin of 3 points. Proving why they were arguably the best team in the SEA region.

TonyK from Faze Clan was the MVP of PMPL Finals (Image via Krafton)

Logan from The Infinity secured the title of the Top Fragger of the tournament as he fragged out heavily to help his team secure the championship. He was awarded the Top Fragger cash prize of USD 1,497.

TonyK, the star kid from FazeClan, was declared the overall MVP of the tournament for his amazing all-around gameplay. The player secured 29 eliminations while dealing 7415 HP of damage. His contribution to his team was 31.2%, while his total survival time was 327 minutes and 49 seconds. He too was awarded the MVP cash prize of USD 1,497.

The Infinity qualifies for the PMGC 2021

The Infinity secured first place in the PMGC point table (Image via Krafton)

The Infinity, who eased their way into victory in the Finals also dominated the road to PMGC 2021 for the Thailand region. The team won the PMGC 2021 race and became the first to qualify for this prestigious event from the Thai region. The dominance of The Infinity trumped the second-placed team in the list Vampire Esports by a humongous margin of 154 points.

Qualified Teams for SEA championships 2021 Season 4

Four teams from PMPL Thailand have qualified for th upcoming SEA Championship (Image via Krafton)

Through the Grand Finals of the PMPL: Thailand Season 4 the top 3 qualified for the upcoming PMPL: SEA Championships Season 4. Being the previous PMPL: SEA Champions, The Infinity had already qualified for the event, while the Faze Clan qualified for the League Stage of PMPL: Thailand where they finished second.

From the finals of the event, the third, fourth, and fifth-placed teams namely Onyx Esports, Vampire Esports, and MS Chonburi qualified for the PMPL: SEA League Season 4

It would be intriguing to see how the Thai representatives perform in the upcoming PMPL: SEA Championships Season 4. Fans of the teams will be expecting a lot from them in the tournament.

