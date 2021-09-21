PUBG Mobile Pro League: PMPL Season 4 Thailand grand finals qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The league stage of the fourth season of the PMPL Thailand came to an end recently. After three weeks of intense action between the top 20 Thai teams, the top 16 teams from the overall leaderboards qualified for the finals of the event.

The Infinity performed dominantly throughout the league stage, securing 600 points across three weeks on the back of their star fraggers Oozy and Logan. Faze Clan secured the second spot and, in the process, qualified for the upcoming PMPL: SEA Championship Season 4. Defending champions The Infinity were directly invited to this event.

Vampire Esports secured third place in the league stage of the PMPL Season 4 Thailand with 442 points, continuing their consistent run.

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 4 Thailand finals

The Infinity Faze Clan Vampire Esports Excelsior Sharper Esport TEM Entertainment Bacon Time Valdus the Murder Bangkirk E-Sport HAIL Esports Magic Esport Rex Regum Qeon ( Team RRQ) Onyx Esport Buriram United Esports MS Chonburi FW Esports

Format and schedule of PMPL Season 4 Thailand finals

The PMPL Season 4 Thailand finals will start on 24 September and go on till 26 September. The three-day finals will feature a total of 18 matches, with each day featuring six games. The games, as usual, will be played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Allocations from PMPL Season 4 Thailand finals

The top three teams from the overall standings of the finals will qualify for the upcoming fourth season of the SEA Championship. The squads will also try to increase their points in the race for PMGC 2021 qualification, currently headed by The Infinity in the Thailand region.

Where to watch

The matches will be live-streamed on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Thailand from 24 September.

Teams to look out for

Among the top teams to watch out for will be the top three from the league stage: The Infinity, Faze Clan, and Vampire Esports.

These three sides, especially The Infinity, have been performing quite consistently for a while now and will hope to emulate their league stage performance in the finals.

Among other teams, PUBG Mobile World Invitational East (PMWI: East) winners Valdus Esports, who had an average run in the league stage, will look to bounce back in the finals. It would be intriguing to see the clash of these Thai titans.

