PUBG Mobile: The Infinity wins PMPL Thailand Fall League Stage 

Following intense competition and immaculate displays, The Infinity won the league stage of the PMPL 2022 Thailand Fall. They amassed 809 points during the league season that lasted three weeks, winning two of the three weekly rounds.

The team has already showcased dominating performances in 2021 after winning the SEA Championship spring and PMPL Thailand Fall. With that being said, they will try to maintain their form in the Grand Finals to clinch the 2022 Fall season.

Meanwhile, after performing poorly in the third week, Faze Clan slipped to second spot with 679 points. The team was at the top of the table with 309 in week two and was the only one to cross the 300-point mark this week.

PMPL Thailand Fall League Stage standings

Overall standings of PMPL Thailand Fall League (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Much to everyone's surprise, TEM Entertainment blitzed their way through numerous oppositions and grabbed third place with 610 points. Formed in August 2021, the side has performed remarkably well in regional tournaments.

Meanwhile, defending champion Vampire Esports finished in fourth place with 570 points after making a comeback in the third week. Coupled with that, they will also be competing in the upcoming PMWI 2022.

Bacon Time, runner-up in the spring season, managed to hold on to fifth spot with 539 points. They were closely followed by Hail Esports with 519 points. Meanwhile, MS Chonburi secured 10th place with 444 points.

Despite their shocking performances, PMWI 2021 East champion Valdus Esports barely made it to the grand final after holding 16th place with 349 points. With 18 days left until the final, the team needs to step up and stamp their authority in the tournament.

PMPL Thailand Fall Finals teams and bonus points

The following sides have reached the final:

The Infinity - 79 points Faze Clan - 67 points TEM Entertainment - 67 points Vampire Esports - 64 points Bacon Time - 62 points Buriram United - 59 points Hail Esports - 57 points King of Gamers Club - 51 points Bangkrirk - 47 points MS Chonburi - 43 points Chillz Esports - 41 points E29 Esports - 40 points 47 Gaming - 31 points Xavier SSRU - 28 points Sharper Esports - 26 points Valdus Esports - 23 points

Failing to make their mark, the following teams have been eliminated:

Ninety 9 Percent - 16 points Magic Esports - 15 points 89 Esports - 12 points Team Lucius - 12 points

The bottom four teams from the overall bonus standings failed to qualify for the country finals and were eliminated from the event.

PMPL Thailand Fall Format (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Grand Finals will be played for three days from August 26 to 28, consisting of a total of 18 matches. The top four from the standings will advance to the SEA Championship Fall, while the fifth to seventh ranked sides will be relegated to the championship play-ins.

