PMWI 2022 Main Event and Afterparty Showdown: Map order and schedule revealed 

The PUBG MOBILE World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 will start this week. The Main Event will involve 18 teams from all over the world competing for three days, from 11 to August 13, to crown a champion. There will be six matches played each day spread across three maps.

The Afterparty Showdown (Week 2), which features 12 teams, will occur from August 18 to 20. Similar to the Main Event, six matches will be featured each day. However, instead of three maps, there will be six.

Schedule and map order for PMWI 2022

Main Event

Each day will start with a match on the classic map Erangel, followed by the desert-based map, Miramar. After that, the contest will move to the rainforest map of Sanhok, with Erangel next in line. The fifth match will be held in Miramar, and the last match will be contested on Erangel.

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

In total, nine matches will happen in Erangel and six matches in Miramar, while Sanhok will witness three matches in the first week.

All these matches will be played in third person perspective (TPP), with sound visualization, aim-assist, red zones, and flare guns disabled. A double spawn will be applied to all weapons, scopes, and magazines. Additionally, PUBG Mobile has set strict rules regarding skins and outfits, and players will only use the items given to them.

Afterparty Showdown schedule

The phase has a different scoring system as it will be played by 12 teams on six different maps, including Livik and Karakin, which are the smallest maps with a dimension of 2 km x 2 km. Each map will be played three times in three days:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Livik

Match 3 - Vikendi

Match 4 - Karakin

Match 5 - Sanhok

Match 6 - Miramar

The top five teams from the Main Event’s standings will be invited to compete in the Afterparty, where they will meet seven other teams who directly made it to the week via regional voting or invitation.

There will be a two million USD prize pool in the PMWI Main Event, and each team will receive 25,000 USD in participation fees, while the Afterparty will have one million USD in prize money. Both weeks will be streamed live on the PUBG Mobile Esports channel at 2:00 pm Riyadh Local time or 4:30 pm IST.

