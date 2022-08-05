PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: Point system and match parameters revealed 

With only six days remaining for PMWI 2022, all the invited teams from across the globe are gearing up for the spectacular event. A total of 18 teams will face off against each other in the first week (Main Event) for a prize pool of $2 million, as well as the top five securing their spots in the second week (Afterparty Showdown).

The first week is scheduled from August 11 to 13, followed by Week 2 from August 18 to 20. During the first week, each day features six matches spread across three maps (three in Erangel, two in Miramar, and one in Sanhok). However, Tencent has not yet revealed the second week's map order.

Point System for PMWI 2022

Main Event

The match-winning team gets 15 points, while those in second and third place earn 12 and 10 points, respectively. The fourth and fifth ranked teams get eight and six points. Every kill will receive one point.

1st Place- 15points

2nd Place- 12 points

3rd Place- 10 points

4th Place- 8 points

5th Place - 6 points

6th Place - 4 points

7th Place - 2 points

8th Place - 1 point

9th Place - 1 point

10th Place - 1 point

11th Place - 1 point

12th Place - 1 point

13th Place - 0 point

14th Place - 0 point

15th Place - 0 point

16th Place - 0 point

17th Place - 0 point

18th Place - 0 point

Each kill - 1 point

Afterparty Showdown

As the PMWI second week consists of only 12 teams, the points system will be different from Week 1. The team that claims a Chicken Dinner will get ten points, while the team in second place will receive six points.

1st Place- 10 points

2nd Place- 6 points

3rd Place- 5 points

4th Place- 4 points

5th Place - 3 points

6th Place - 2 points

7th Place - 1 point

8th Place - 1 point

9th Place - 0 point

10th Place - 0 point

11th Place - 0 point

12th Place - 0 point

Each Kill - 1 point

Match Parameters for PMWI 2022

Mode: Third Person Perspective (TPP)

Playzone Shrink Speed - x1.1

Sound Visualization - Disabled

Aim Assist - Disabled

Red Zone and Flare Guns - Disabled

Safe zone 1 display time - 0.5x/60s (ONLY for Sanhok)

Vague Information - Enabled

ALL Weapons - x2

Scopes and Magazines - x2

Due to BGMI's ban in India, Team SouL and 7Sea Esports' participation is still not confirmed by the organizers yet. MortaL, owner of Team SouL, recently said in his livestream that Krafton will confirm the Indian team's participation in a few days.

The winning team of the PMWI Main Event will be awarded $500,000 in prize money, while the runner-up prize will receive $300,000 as their reward. The participation prize for each team in Week 1 is $25,000.

The second week's winner will take home a prize money of $60,000, while the team in second place will win $55,000. A total of $180,000 will be distributed to the different winners of Week 2.

