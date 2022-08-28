Genesis Dogma wins PMPL Indonesia Fall, Alter Ego qualifies for PMGC 2022

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Indonesia Fall concluded with Genesis Dogma GIDS emerging as champions. As a team, they showed great composure on the last day to win their second Pro League title.

GIDS was 50 points behind the first-place team on day 3, so they had to do something special. In addition to the 86 points earned with the help of one chicken dinner and three podium finishes, the team ended with 236 points.

Alter Ego, who were on top until the final match, lost their pole spot when they were eliminated at 16th place in the final match. The team could only accumulate 35 points in the final match and in total had 235 points.

By securing the most points in their regional PMGC rankings, Alter Ego advanced to the PMGC 2022 League Stage.

Boom Esports had a dream run in this tournament and had an average final day. As a result, they finished in third place with 233 points. Bigetron RA were dominant at the end of day one of the finals, but had a poor run the next two days and ended their run at sixth place.

PMPL 2022 Indonesia Fall Finals Day 3 match vverview

PMPL Indonesia Fall Finals overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The first match of the day was played on the rainforest map of Sanhok. NFT Esports continued their strong play and claimed a win in the match with eight frags. GIDS showed good temperament to secure third place with seven frags while Geek Fam took second place with three frags.

Morphy Nandy showed great temperament to secure the win for his team in the second match of the day. He eliminated GPX Hans4U who was looking to make a great run. Geek Fam once again played safely to secure third place with one elimination.

Aura Esports was the winner in the third match of Erangel while Alter Ego secured the win in the fourth match with 13 kills. As a team, they were aggressive right from the start and the zone was in their favor as well.

GIDS took advantage of a fight between the other teams in the fifth match of the day to secure a 13-kill chicken dinner. It was GPX who went all out in the match and took 14 kills.

The final match of the contest was won by Dewa United, which helped them qualify for the SEA Play-ins. With the top three teams eliminated earlier in the match, GIDS took advantage of the situation and raked in 15 points which helped them lift the trophy.

GPX Rosemary was named the MVP of the season for his 136 eliminations with the help of around 29k damage.

Individual awards

1. Gunslinger - GPX Rosemary

2. Survivor - Dewa UCup

3. Field Medic - Morph Fazar

4. Eagle Eye - Skylightz Pinky

5. Grenade Master - Boom Yummy

Teams that qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship

1. Genesis Dogma GIDS

2. Alter Ego

3. Boom Esports

4. NFT Esports

Teams that qualified for the PMPL SEA Play-ins

1. GPX

2. Bigetron RA

3. Dewa United

Progression from the event

The best four teams reached the PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall, while the next three teams made it to the SEA qualification round (Play-ins).

