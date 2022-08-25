PMPL 2022 Indonesia Fall Finals: Teams, schedule, format, bonus points, and more

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia 2022 Fall is all set to start tomorrow. The three-day finals will go on until August 28 and will feature 18 matches.

Teams competing in the event have been awarded bonus points based on their positioning in the League Stage, which they will carry forward to the finals. Earlier, 16 out of 20 teams qualified for the Grand Finals of the event after a three-week showdown in the League Stage.

The finals feature a handsome prize pool of $84,400 which also includes special prizes for top performing teams and players.

Qualified teams for PMPL 2022 Indonesia Grand Finals and their bonus points

1) BOOM Esports - 73 points

2) Alter Ego LIMAX - 70 points

3) EVOS Reborn - 69 points

4) Bigetron RA - 61 points

5) Genesis Dogma GIDS - 55 points

6) Aura Esports - 54 points

7) GPX - 52 points

8) HFX Esports - 47 points

9) GPBR Esport - 45 points

10) BNW 88 - 42 points

11) Geek Fam Indonesia - 39 points

12) ONIC Esports - 36 points

13) Morph Team - 35 points

14) NFT Esports - 32 points

15) Dewa United - 30 points

16) DG Esports - 30 points

League Stage performances

The League Stage occurred between July 20 and August 7, and was topped by BOOM Esports who edged out Alter Ego LIMAX by 18 points. Overall, BOOM had a total of 618 points, with their best week being the first where they secured 221 points.

Alter Ego LIMAX had an average Week 2 but performed exceptionally well in Week 1 and 3 to secure the second spot.

Popular team EVOS Reborn too performed quite well, ending up with 591 points securing third place.

Progression after the event

The top four teams from the event finals will qualify for the PMPL SEA Championship Fall, while the teams placed from the 5th to the 7th place will qualify for the SEA Play-Ins (qualification round). The SEA Championship will feature the top teams from the four South East Asian Pro Leagues.

Top teams to watch in PMPL Indonesia Fall Grand Finals

Heading into the Grand Finals, BOOM Esports, who secured the top spot in the League Stage, will be the ones to look out for. Given their recent form and bonus point advantage, the team would look to take the title home.

Second and third placed teams Alter Ego LIMAX and Evos Reborn will also try their best to finish as the victors in the tournament.

Popular team who recently completed in the PMWI: 2022 After Party Showdown, Bigetron RA, will also be in the reckoning. Having finished 4th in the League Stage, the team would look to improve their performance and try to finish on top of the leaderboard.

Where to watch PMPL Grand Finals

Fans can tune in to the live feed on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Indonesia for the action.

