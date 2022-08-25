PUBG Mobile PMPL 2022 South Asia Fall: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The fall season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2022 begins on August 30 and continues until October 2. The league stages will take place over three weeks and see a total of 20 teams divided into five groups with four teams each.

Matches will be played five days a week, with each team playing four matches daily. At the end of the week, the top 12 teams will also play an additional match on the Livik map, which will follow a different points system compared to other maps.

After every week, the bonus points and weekly points table will be reset. The teams will earn bonus points every week based on their weekly standings. At the end of the three weeks, teams will also get bonus points based on their overall rank (Week 1 + 2 + 3). The top 16 teams (according to the overall bonus points) will qualify for the Finals.

The Grand Finals will be a three-day affair from September 30 to October 2, with six matches being played daily. The top ten teams from the event will also move to the PMPL SA Championship Fall.

PUBG Mobile teams participating in the PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall

All 20 PUBG Mobile teams have been directly invited from the spring season:

GodLike Stalwart Esports Deadeyes Guys Trained to Kill IHC Esports JyanMaara Skylightz Gaming SEAL Esports DRS Gaming High Voltage Wizzes Club Raw Official Gremlin Storm Mabetex Esports Elementrix Deadeyes Warriors Venom Legends Da Atrax Esports TRZ Esports A1 NB Esports 1952

Points system for the Livik map

The points distribution for the map, which features 12 teams, is as follows:

1st place - 10 points

2nd place - 6 points

3rd place - 5 points

4th place - 4 points

5th place - 3 points

6th place - 2 points

7th place - 1 point

8th place - 1 point

9th to 12th place - 0 points

Each kill - 1 point

PUBG Mobile teams to watch in PMPL South Asia Fall

GodLike Stalwart Esports is deemed one of the best teams in the world and will be the favorites to win the title. Stalwart Esports dominated during the spring season, claiming the PMPL and the Championship. They will be challenged by SEAL Esports and IHC Esports, who will be looking to put an end to their winning streak.

Deadeyes Guys, the runners-up, will try and make up for the missed opportunity in the 2022 PMPL Spring. Nepalese teams like Trained To Kill, Skylightz Gaming, and DRS Gaming have also been on good runs recently.

Fans can watch the action live on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports.

Edited by Siddharth Satish