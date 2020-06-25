PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new 'Livik' map

PUBG Mobile 0.19.3 Beta version introduces a new map that the players can try out in the game

Livik map has several similarities with other maps in PUBG Mobile which the players can witness.

The beta version 0.19.3 for PUBG Mobile has finally rolled out with some interesting features. The update consists of a new map that the players can try out in the game. The map will be called Livik and will be released for the global version in the coming weeks.

The most talked-about map was present in the previous beta and was called a secret map. The map was earlier rumored to be named Fourex as it incorporated the terrains of other four maps in the game.

Map

Livik Map

In the previous beta version, the map had a lesser number of players than usual. The number of players may increase in the new beta update.

Features

Features present in Livik

The map includes various terrains and has similarities with other maps in the game. The players can witness a new vehicle in the game. They would now be able to drive the monster truck that has been added exclusively to the map.

Also, a waterfall has been added, and the players can sense the flow of water when they are close to the waterfall. It is likely that a cave will also be added to Livik, like that of Vikendi. Furthermore, in certain areas, animation has been enhanced. As the players move through the grass, they can see the grass animation.

The players get to try out all these new features in the beta.

Download

They can download it by clicking here. For any other queries regarding how to download the beta version, players can visit the official discord server of PUBG Mobile or can check the article below.

