GodLike Esports collaborates with Stalwart Esports ahead of PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022

In a latest development, GodLike Esports have collaborated with fellow popular organization Stalwart Esports for PUBG Mobile Esports ahead of the upcoming global event, the PMWI 2022.

Today, both organizations have posted a collaboration video on their social media announcing the partnership.

Here’s to new beginnings & amazing ventures together.

GodLike x Stalwarts PUBG Mobile roster

1) Skryyy - Bilguutei Bayasgalan

2) TOP - Burenbayar Altangerel

3) PikA - UnuBold Erkhembayar

4) Action - Suhbat Galtsalam

5) Coach - Senator

The squad will now participate in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 under the banner of GodLike Stalwart Esports.

The prestigious event is scheduled to be held from August 11 to 20 and will feature top teams from around the globe. It will feature a gigantic prize pool of $3 million and will be played in two phases, Main Event and Afterparty Showdown.

The team got invited to the Main Event (August 11 - 13), which has a total prize pool of $2 million. The best five teams from this phase will move to the second phase. Team Soul from India has also been invited to the Main Event, While 7Sea will compete in the Afterparty.

GodLike Esports, owned by popular gaming influencer Kronten, is one of the most popular organizations in mobile esports. The organization currently has rosters in three games - BGMI, COD Mobile, and Free Fire.

Their partnership came just after BGMI got banned following the Indian government's order. It was shocking news for all fans as Krafton had released the Indian version of PUBG Mobile a year earlier.

Stalwart Esports, an indian organization with the Mongolian squad, are one of the best PUBG Mobile teams in the world. The team have several titles in major tournaments and are currently South Asian champions.

In September 2021, Stalwart Esports acquired Astra Academy's former roster, who were crowned champions of PMPL South Asia Championship 2021 Season 1.

The squad came to prominence by winning the PMCO 2020 Wildcard Spring. Since then, they have impressed everyone with exceptional performances.

Stalwart Esports were the winners of the previous two major tournaments - PMPL South Asia Spring, and South Asia Championship 2022. The team would be among the best candidates for the PMWI: Main Event trophy.

