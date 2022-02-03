Skylightz Gaming signs DRS Gaming’s PUBG Mobile roster 

PUBG Mobile Esports has been expanding at an exponential rate. A few days ago, Tencent announced a roadmap for the year 2022. As the new season is about to start, organizations are trying their best to get their rosters settled.

Skylightz Gaming, a well-known Esports organization, has unveiled a new PUBG Mobile roster in Nepal. The organization has announced that they have signed on the champion roster of DRS Gaming.

Skylightz Gaming PUBG Mobile Nepal roster

The roster includes the following players:

MafiaNinja- Ugyen Lama(IGL) AJ- Ajay Shrestha (Assaulter) Nima- Nima Tamang (Assaulter) Gyazlen- Pemba Gyalzen Lama (Assaulter) Mr. Boro- Anjan Rai (Assaulter)

The squad is one of the top teams in South Asia and has won major tournaments like Club Open and Pro League. The team secured second place in PMPL: South Asia championship Season 1 and has participated in PMGC 2021 League stages East.

Although they didn't perform as per their potential in PMGC, the experience they gained will help them further in their Esports journey.

The team has also won over $150K in prize pools with DRS Gaming.

About Skylightz Gaming

Skylightz Gaming is an Esports organization based in Singapore. As of right now, they are active in Nepal, India, and Indonesia, and are focused primarily on Mobile Esports. They have two squads for PUBG, located in Nepal and Indonesia.

Apart from that, they also have a Free Fire and BGMI roster. Their Indonesian PUBG lineup saw a roster shuffle before the start of PMPL: Indonesia Season 5.

Their BGMI roster recently won the BGIS 2021. The team also recieved a direct invite directly to PMGC Finals, but could not travel due to issues with their passports.

Skylightz entered Nepal in 2020 but did not have any impactful performances till now. In 2021, the organization signed Abrupt Slayers' PUBG Mobile roster.

With their new superstar roster, they will aim to dominate both Nepal as well as South Asia.

