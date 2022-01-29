DRS Gaming bids farewell to their PUBG Mobile roster

With the completion of yet another season of PUBG Mobile Esports, top organizations around the world are looking to make changes to their existing rosters and add new players.

In the latest development, DRS Gaming, the Nepali Esports organization bid farewell to their roster today. The announcement was made public through the social media handles of DRS Gaming where they stated the following:

"It has been a great year so far. Working with you guys was a great pleasure for all of us. We saw many dreams together. Some were successful, some taught us a lesson. It was a great journey together, but every journey comes to an end. It’s just a farewell not a goodbye. Once a Soldier always a Soldier. We wish you all the very best for the upcoming future."

DRS Gaming's former-PUBG Mobile roster and its journey in the latest season

The just-removed roster of DRS Gaming has the following players:

1) Ugyen "MafiaNinja" Lama (IGL)

2) Ajay "Aj" Shrestha (Assaulter)

3) Nima "Nima" Tamang (Assaulter)

4) Pemba Gyalzen "Gyalzen" Lama (Entry Fragger)

5) Anjan "MrBORO" Rai (Assaulter)

DRS Gaming competed in multiple major and minor events in the past year. Although the roster had favorable results in the regional PUBG Mobile scene, their performance at the international stage was not up to the mark.

The team started the season strong and competed in the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 4 South Asia Finals where they finished 4th. Post that, the team stood second in the PMPL: MENA and South Asia Championship Season 1.

However, their performance dipped towards the fag end of the season as they wrapped up their journey. The team qualified for the PMGC 2021 where they finished 13th in the league finals East. Unfortunately, the team could not qualify for the Grand Finals.

Rumors regarding the squad joining the Nepali division of Skylightz Gaming are also afloat in the market. The demand for the players in the Nepali scene is pretty high given that the team has been one of the best in the South Asia region.

Also Read Article Continues below

It would be intriguing to witness the developments in the scene going forward in the 2022 season. Both DRS Gaming and the players formerly associated with the roster will be eying the Asian Games which is set to take place later this year.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan