PUBG Mobile Esports global schedule revealed for 2022

Today, PUBG Mobile revealed the 2022 Esports roadmap for the title. James Yang, the director of Esports at Tencent unveiled the new roadmap, dubbing it as the PUBG Mobile Esports 2.0, during the first day of the Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 Finals.

PUBG Mobile Esports 2022 plan

The new roadmap introduced multiple changes to the already existing system - focusing more on the amateur and grassroots aspects with regional and national championships.

The Club Open a.k.a. PMCO and other PUBG Mobile IPs, such as the PMCC (Campus Championships) and PMNC (Regional and National Championships), will function as a stepping stone for the PMPL's (Pro Leagues). To add to that, major third-party events will also serve as qualifying grounds to PMNC's.

PUBG Mobile Esports format update (Image via PUBG)

As a part of the change, PMCO will not provide qualifications PMPL's, rather teams competing in the PMCO's will first have to go through the PMNC's and other regional tournaments. The PMNC's will then serve as a gateway for qualification to the 2023 PMPL's.

New PMCO have been introduced at a much broader and more regional scale. In 2022, the set of PMCO's that will take place are as follows:

1) PMCO: South America

2) PMCO: Europe

3) PMCO: Asia

4) PMCO: Middle East

5) PMCO: Africa

Starting in 2022, Tencent plans to introduce the PMNC's in 11 countries and regional cups in 8 regions, around the world. The esports pyramid for 2022 can be seen below.

PUBG Mobile Esports road map for 2022 (Image via PUBG)

Changes to the Pro Circuit

The PMPL's currently running under EMEA, MENA & SA banners will now be classed as PMPL Europe, South Asia and Middle East & Africa.

The majority of the pro circuit will function as it is, however, Pro leagues (PMPL's) have been introduced to the Pakistan and Africa regions. Other than that, the months of January to June will feature the spring season, while the fall season will take place between July and November. The Mid Season Championship (MSC) and the PMGC 2022 will be played in between, and at the end of the splits respectively.

PUBG Mobile has been included as medal event in SEA Games and the Asian Games in 2022 (Image via PUBG)

PUBG Mobile has been introduced as a medal sport in this year's SEA Games and the Asian Games that will take place in May and September. Players will get a chance to represent their countries at the highest stage possible.

Franchise League for the Southeast Asia region

James Yang also announced the introduction of the Franchise Leagues for the Southeast Asia region starting in the second half of this year. Currently, PUBGM runs Franchise leagues in the China and the Japan region.

Overall the roadmap looks quite solid and will help to bolster the strength of the Esports ecosystem worldwide.

