Stalwart Esports crowned champion of PMPL South Asia Championship 2022

Stalwart Esports from Mongolia has been crowned the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship 2022. A total of 24 matches were played during the four-day event (from 19 May to 22 May), and the tournament featured the 16 best teams in South Asia.

PMPL South Asia Championship 2022 overview

Stalwart Esports began dominating on the first day of the finals and maintained that momentum until the final match. The team was the only one to cross the 300-point mark and raked in a total of 323 points with 157 kills. Trained to Kill showcased consistent gameplay and secured the second spot with 273 points.

DRS Gaming finished sixth place in SA Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Seasoned team JyanMaara Esports claimed third place with 258 points. The team took five chicken dinners to finish on the podium. Also known as the pride of Pakistan, i8 Esports finished in fourth place with 228 points.

SEAL Esports, another Mongolian team, employed an aggressive gameplay style and secured the fifth rank. DRS Gaming occupied the sixth rank.

IHC Esports (formerly Zeus Esports) didn't have the best season. They failed to leave much of an impact and had to settle for the seventh rank.

PMPL Spring Pakistan champions 52xRage had an average performance in the championship, and they placed tenth.

PMPL SA Championship 2022 finals overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Fan-favorite Skylightz Gaming also didn't fare well and finished in eighth place with 176 points. PMPL SA runners-up Deadeyes Guys found themselves in the ninth rank, and FreeStyle was placed fourteenth. Team TUF finished in sixteenth place with 88 points.

Prizepool distribution of SA Championship 2022

The winner, Stalwart Esports, took home $40k out of the $150k on offer. Trained to Kill received a reward of $28k. JyanMaara Esports (third rank) received $18k, while i8 Esports took home $10k.

The event concluded on a successful note, and it will now be interesting to see which team gets invited to the World Invitational 2022. The PMWI 2022 is a mid-season global tournament, and Tencent will disclose more information about it in June.

Throughout the last few years, the South Asian region has made a name for itself after actively participating in esports. The region is also known for its fans who are loyal and passionate.

Edited by Siddharth Satish