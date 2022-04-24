Stalwart Esports wins PMPL South Asia 2022 Spring: Top 10 teams qualify for South Asia Championship

Mongolian team Stalwart Esports won the PMPL South Asia 2022 Spring in a dominant fashion. With four chicken dinners, the side accumulated 234 points, including 104 kills. They put up an emphatic performance on the third day and took home a total prize. The top teams advanced to the South Asia championship.

Deadeyes Guys came out in a second-place with 215 points, closely followed by Trained To Kill. IHC Esports, who was in the top spot after day 2, didn't get off to a good day and slipped to third place.

DRS Gaming and High Voltage finished in eighth and ninth place, respectively. Savage and Venom legends had disastrous finals as they grabbed only 56 and 52 points in their 18 matches.

Qualified teams for the PMPL South Asia Championship

1) Stalwart Esports

2) Deadeyes Guys

3) Trained To Kill

4) IHC Esports

5) JyanMaara

6) Skylightz Gaming

7) Seal Esports

8) DRS Gaming

9) High Voltage

10) Phantom Esports

PMPL South Asia Finals overall ranking

The top 10 teams from the finals qualified for South Asia Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The third day commenced with the first match in Erangel being dominated by the Nepali team Deadeyes Guys as they claimed a 15 kill chicken dinner. SA and JayanMaara came in second and third place, respectively. With six frags, Turulovesir was named the MVP of the match.

In the final circle, Stalwart Esports eliminated Skylightz Gaming and DRS and claimed their third chicken dinner with 13 eliminations. Skylightz Gaming and DRS took 10 and seven kills. Top from stalwart was the MVP with six finishes.

Overall standings of PMPL South Asia Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The third match, played on the Sanhok map, was clinched by T2K with 17 kills. Stalwart also had a good match as they came second with seven finishes, followed by Elimentrix with four frags.

7Sea grabbed their first chicken dinner with 19 kills. Their star player Memo took nine eliminations. Stalwart and Vibe managed to hold on to their second and third places with five and two kills. Deadeyes Guys and T2K had a bad match as they collected only one point each.

Stalwart once again proved why they are one of the best teams in the world. They came out victorious in the fifth match in Miramar with 13 finishes. However, HIC had another lousy match as they grabbed only two points.

The final fight between Deadeyes Guys and T2K near Erangel's Rozhok was action-packed. Deadeyes won the match with 15 finishes.

Edited by Srijan Sen