PUBG Mobile: DRS Gaming sign PMPL Season 4 South Asia champions Wizzes with Vibes’ roster

The PUBG Mobile esports scene in Nepal is thriving. The region has experienced immense growth in recent seasons, but now organizations and players want to take it one step further. In the days leading up to the start of the 2022 season, players and teams are desperately trying to assemble the best squad possible.

DRS Gaming which parted ways with one of the best squads in Nepal a few days back has signed PMPL South Asia Season 4 champion Wizzes with Vibes' roster.

The announcement came from Instagram, where they wrote:

"After every dark night, there comes another day full of lights." We are back with the days full of lights. Your favorite DRS Gaming is back in the game. We hereby present you the defending champions of PMPL SA S4 as the new lineup for the year 2022. These lads will be representing DRS Gaming in all the national as well as international events of PUBGM. We will work together to make our dreams come true, the dreams we saw together to become champions again and represent Nepal in Globals. We would like to thank all the supporters and well-wishers for the love and support."

DRS Gaming PUBG Mobile roster

1. RuLzsr - Subin Kumar Prajapati (IGL)

2. ReaperX - Bishwash Karmacharya Shrestha (Assaulter)

3. DeltaX - Deepesh Gurung (Assaulter)

4. Rebel - Tshering Dorje (Assaulter)

5. Killer - Shahas Adhikari (Assaulter)

Wizzes rose to prominence very quickly on the scene. By winning the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Fall, the team made their name. In the fourth season of the Pro League South Asia, they finished third in the league stages and won the finals.

The team bagged seventh place in South Asia Championship and narrowly missed Global Championship 2021.

DRS Gaming (Da Real Soldiers) is an esports organization based in Nepal. Last year, they became the first team in Nepal to be registered as a company. They dominated 2021 and were the best PUBG Mobile team from Nepal.

With the highest PMGC 2021 points in the South Asia region, DRS Gaming qualified for the Global Championship, where they finished 13th in the League Finals East. Skylightz Gaming has signed the previous roster for DRS Gaming.

With a new dynamic roster, DRS Gaming will look to once again dominate the region. They would also like to secure the DNA of the new squad that has exhibited fearless gameplay so far.

