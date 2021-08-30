Team wizzes with vibes crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Fall Split Nepal

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2021 Fall Split Nepal concluded yesterday. Over four days, an explosive battle of 16 matches ensued, and the underdog team wizzes with vibes emerged victorious with 86 frags and 227 points.

From the first day, wizzes with vibes dominated, topping the overall points table, and the gap grew as the days passed. Additionally, the side qualified for Season 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia.

The PMCO 2021 Fall Split Nepal top eight (Image via PUBG Mobile)

OHR Ekta Esports, another underdog team, came in second place. At the end of the first day, they were ranked among the leaders but slipped to fifth and sixth at the end of the second and third days.

Despite this, they could stage a comeback by taking two Chicken Dinners on the final day. They finished on 164 points, with the help of 72 frags. Although they couldn't qualify for the PMPL South Asia, the side was awarded $2000 in prize money.

The PMCO 2021 Fall Split Nepal bottom eight (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The popular Team Elementrix, led by Mr. Hyozu, clinched third place with 77 kills and 159 points. Sus from the team entered the top five kill leaders, helping them claim $1600 in prize money.

The champion of the PUBG Mobile Nepal Championship 2021, Ruthless Aggressive Warriors, came in fourth. After finishing with 158 points, they walked away with $1300. They have already qualified for the Pro League South Asia, thanks to their PMNC win.

Top five kill leaders from PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Fall Split Nepal

Top five players from the PMCO 2021 Fall Split Nepal Finals

Despite finishing in eighth place, Hype attacker Ryu showed his class and was the top fragger in the final. In total, he secured 33 frags and dealt 5717 damage. The average time he survived was 19 minutes and 02 seconds.

Hype Ryu: 33 Kills Skylightz Joker: 29 Kills DG Blablabla: 29 Kills Wizzes Rulz Sr: 27 Kills Elementriz Sus: 27 Kills

