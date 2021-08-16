PUBG Mobile: RAW Official crowned champions of PMNC 2021 Nepal

The PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) Nepal: 2021 has finally come to an end after a four-day finals stage. The finals saw the top 16 teams fight for a prize pool of USD 30,000.

RAW Official (Ruthless Aggressive Warriors) were crowned champions of the tournament. The team secured a total of 3 chicken dinners, registering 280 points and 129 kills. They were awarded the winner's prize of USD 10,000.

With this victory, RAW Official also qualified for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia: Fall Split 2021 Regular Season.

Veteran Nepali team JyanMaara secured the second spot with 260 points and 104 kills. The team had 3 chicken dinners and was awarded a second-place prize of USD 5,000.

PWP Esports finished in third place with 236 points and 102 kills.

PUBG Mobile National Championship Nepal overall standings

SUZAN from RAW Official was the top fragger of the tournament, securing 42 kills and dealing a total damage of 6577. His average survival time was 20 minutes and 17 seconds.

PUBG Mobile National Championship Nepal finals overall standings

DRS Gaming, one of the favorites to win the tournament, couldn't find their top form and finished in fourth place with 221 points.

Trained To Kill (Team T2K), another top Nepali team, were unable to find their footing in the tournament as they secured the 14th spot with 137 points.

Popular team Elementrix also had an average tournament as they finished in 15th place with just 110 points.

High Voltage and Skylightz Gaming had a decent run in the tournament. They managed to secure seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Top 10 players from PMNC Nepal Finals

Rookie team Triku Nepal finished in 16th position with just 97 points. The team will likely take this tournament as a learning curve and perform well in upcoming competitions.

