PUBG Mobile: PMNC 2021 Nepal Grand Finals teams, schedule, and more

The PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2021 is currently underway in 17 countries around the world.

The semi-finals of the PMNC: Nepal 2021 recently came to an end. After a grueling contest in the group stage, 24 qualified teams battled it out in the semi-finals for a period of 6 days (20 matches). In the end, a total of 16 teams qualified for the finals.

Ekta Esports topped the points table in the semi-finals with 232 points and 107 kills. The team also secured 2 chicken dinners.

PN Crew finished in second place with 205 points and 106 kills, while Skylightz Gaming secured third place with 203 points and 84 kills.

PMNC 2021 Nepal semifinals overall standings

Qualified teams for PMNC: Nepal 2021 Finals

1.) Ekta Esports

2.) PN Crew

3.) Skylightz Gaming

4.) JyanMaara

5.) Ruthless Aggressive Warriors

6.) High Voltage

7.) Elementrix

8.) Vibes Esports

9.) Trained to Kill

10.) Triku Nepal

11.) Team Xtreme

12.) Wayout Satan

13.) DRS Gaming

14.) PWP Esports

15.) Kings Nepal

16.) Let's Go

Format and Schedule of PMNC: Nepal 2021 Finals

The PMNC: Nepal 2021 finals will feature a total of 16 teams who will battle it out in 24 matches over a period of 4 days.

The finals will begin on August 12 and end on August 15. Each day will feature 6 matches in total.

The tournament boasts a prize pool of $30,000 (35 Lakh NPR).

Where to watch PUBG Mobile National Championship Nepal Finals 2021

The PUBG Mobile National Championship Nepal Finals 2021 finals will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of PUBG Mobile Esports from August 12 onwards.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out as the winners of the PUBG Mobile National Championship Nepal 2021.

DRS Gaming and Skylightz Gaming are the seasoned teams to watch out for in the finals. Meanwhile, semi-final table-toppers Ekta Esports and second-placed PN Crew are also expected to perform well.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh