PUBG Mobile National Championship Nepal: Semifinals teams, schedule, groups, and more

The Semi-Finals of PUBG Mobile National Championship Nepal 2021 is commencing today i.e 30th July.

In the Semi-Finals, the top 24 teams are split into three equal groups of eight teams. Each group will play a total of 20 matches. The 16 top teams in the overall standings will advance to the Grand Finals.

The tournament features an enormous prize pool of $30,000. A $10,000 prize will be awarded to the winner, while runners-up will receive $5,000. The team that places third will be awarded $3500. In addition to the prize money, the winner also gets a direct entry into the PMPL South Asia event.

Skyightz Gaming won the group stages with 308 points, which they achieved by maintaining a balance between placement and kill points. In addition to taking four chicken dinners, they were the only team to surpass 150 kill points. RAW Official secured second place and became the only team to reach 300 points. PMPL South Asia Season 3 champions DRS Gaming had an average performance as they finished 11th.

Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile National Championship Nepal Semi-Finals:-

GROUP A

1. Skylightz Gaming

2. Team HV

3. BadCops

4. Harame

5. Lets Go

6. Ok Xa Ta

7. XACEX

8. Wayout Satan

GROUP B

1. Raw Official

2. Team T2K

3. PWP Esports

4. DRS Gaming

5. Jyan Maara

6. CampTowin

7. Aayo Team TS

8. Kingsnepal

GROUP C

1. Elementrix

2. PN Crew

3. Team Xtreme

4. Vibes Esports

5. Ekta Esports

6. Cinema Art

7. Destiny

8. Trikru Nepal

In addition to PUBG Mobile's official YouTube and Facebook, PUBG Mobile's South Asia Facebook page will be streaming the semi-finals at 5:00 PM NPT.

PUBG Mobile National Championship, which was previously limited to South-east Asian countries, has been expanded this year to cover 4 new regions and 13 new countries.

The semi-finals will be a tighter battle between these top twenty-four teams, and it will only get tighter till the finals. While DRS Gaming and PN Crew would want to improve their performance, Skylightz Gaming and Elemntrix would desire to replicate it. Watching these teams compete for a chance to make the finals of this event will be intriguing.

