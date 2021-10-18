PUBG Mobile: Wizzes With Vibes crowned champions of PMPL SA Season 4, DRS Gaming qualifies for PMGC 2021

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL): South Asia Season 4 came to an end. After a nail-biting finish, Wizzes With Vibes, the team from Nepal, held their nerves to secure the final match and take home the championship by the narrowest of margins.

The team beat Deadeyes Guys who were ahead in the leaderboards until the final game. Both sides had accrued 187 points, but Wizzes With Vibes were declared the winners as they were ahead on placement counts (102 for them and 95 for the Deadeyes Guys). Third place in the finals was captured by Vibes Esports with 181 points and 94 kills.

PMPL South Asia Season 4 Grand Finals overall standings

Top 6 teams qualified for PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship

Wizzes with Vibes clinched the grand prize of USD 10,000 while Deadeyes Guys and Vibes Esports were awarded USD 6,500 and USD 5,000 for their second and third-place finishes. The rest of the prize pool was distributed among the other teams as per their standings.

Overall standings of PMPL South Asia S4 Finals

Top, the Mongolian player from Stalwart Esports, was crowned MVP of the finals. He showed exceptional fragging capability, helping his team cement sixth spot. He secured 26 frags in 18 matches while inlicting a total damage of 6082 HP. His total survival time stood at an impressive 63 minutes and three seconds.

prizepool distribution of PMPL South Asia Season 4

DRS Gaming, who finished the PMPL Finals in fourth place with 177 points, became the first team from the South Asian region to qualify for PMGC 2021. The side had a total of 1302 PMGC points across four seasons of the Pro League: South Asia. Coupled with that, they beat seventh-place Trained to Kill by a margin of 34 points.

The top six sides from the finals also qualified for the upcoming PMPL: MENA and South Asia Championship. Qualified teams for the championship include:

Wizzes with Vibes (Nepal) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Vibes Esports (Nepal) DRS Gaming (Nepal) i8 Esports (Pakistan) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia)

PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship

Among the shockers of the tournament was the abysmal performance of Mongolian powerhouse Zeus Esports. The team had a horrendous run at the League Stage and Finals where they failed to gain any kind of momentum.

Having finished third in the PMGC last year, the team was leading the 2021 points race at the start of the tournament's League Stage. However, DRS Gaming overtook them, clinching fourth spot in the League.

Also Read

Their performance got worse heading into the finals as they finished in the 12th spot, failing to qualify for PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship. Their hopes of reaching the 2021 Global Championship also ended in disappointment.

After the South Asia Finals, the qualified teams will shift their focus towards the PMPL: MENA & SA Championship along with the upcoming PMGC 2021. Other teams will look to analyze their tactics and capitalize in the next season of PUBG Mobile esports.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul