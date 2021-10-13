PMPL South Asia Season 4 Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, and where to watch

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Season 4 South Asia came to an end recently. After three weeks of top-level competition between the best 20 teams of South Asia, the top 16 sides qualified for the Grand Finals. They will battle for a prize pool of $55,000.

The League Stage saw a fantastic performance from the Nepalese teams as they dominated the competition. DRS Gaming secured the top spot, easing their way through their competitors.

Trained to Kill, another popular Nepali team, also showed amazing consistency, ending their campaign in second. Wizzies with Vibes, winners of the PMCO Nepal Fall 2021, secured the third spot in the Pro League, emphatically announcing themselves.

Vibes Esports from Nepal and Seal Esport from Mongolia also played exceptionally well throughout the league, securing the 4th and 5th spots and showing their potential through gun-game and game sense.

The top Mongolian teams, Zeus Esports and Stalwart Esports (previously Astra Academy), had average runs in the league, finishing in 6th and 8th places, respectively. Their placings, although considered decent, wouldn't satisfy the fans and players of the teams as they are used to podium finishes.

Both teams will have to pick up their game and come back stronger in the finals.

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 4 South Asia Finals

DRS Gaming Trained to Kill Wizzies with Vibes Vibes Esports SEAL Esport Stalwart Esports i8 Esports ZEUS Esports Futurestation 1952 Deadeyes Guys Bablu x Clarity Esports Ruthless Aggressive Warriors A1 Esports High Voltage 7Sea Esports R3D Esports

Unfortunately, the bottom four teams, namely Venom Legends, S9 Esports, Paradox, PN Crew, failed to qualify for the finals. They will now have to rethink their playstyle and come back in the next split of PUBG Mobile esports.

Schedule of PMPL Season 4 South Asia finals

The finals will kick off from 15 October and go on for three days, eventually culminating on 17 October. The finals will feature a total of 18 matches, with teams having to play six games per day.

Allocations from PMPL South Asia Season 4

The race to the PMGC 2021 will be on during the finals of the event. At the end of the finals, the team with the most PMGC points will qualify for the Global Championship, slated for November.

Currently, the list is led by DRS Gaming, who are closely followed by ZEUS Esports and Trained to Kill.

The top 6 teams from the finals will also qualify for the PMPL: SA & MENA Championship, a tournament that will feature top teams from South Asia and the Middle East region.

Where and when to watch PMPL finals

The PMPL finals will be live-streamed on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports and other regional PUBG Mobile channels in multiple languages from 15 October.

