PMPL 2022 Indonesia Fall League Stage: Overall standings as top 16 qualify for Grand Finals

The three-week long League Stage of PMPL 2022 Indonesia Fall has finally ended, with the top 16 teams moving to the country finals. Boom Esports claimed the first position with 618 points after a great consistent performance across all three weeks. Furthermore, the team grabbed 73 bonus points in total, which would be used as their starting points in the finals.

Alter Ego Limax currently stands in second place with 600 points after showcasing a brilliant performance in the third week and nabbed a total of 70 bonus points. Evos Esports secured third place with 591 points in the League Stage while their arch-rivals Bigetron RA claimed fourth position with 578 points. Shown below are the overall standings after the conclusion of the League Stage.

PMPL 2022 Indonesia Fall League Stage overall standings

Overall standings of PMPL Indonesia Fall League (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Having won the third week, Genesis Dogma managed to hold onto the fifth spot with 571 points. They collected a massive 278 points in 25 matches in Week 3, which clearly helped them move up the overall leaderboard.

Unfortunately, Morph, who signed the former roster of defending champions ION Esports, performed poorly in the League Stage, finishing in eleventh place with 428 points. However, they will certainly be looking to make a comeback in the Grand Finals. The side will also be representing Indonesia in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 Main Event, commencing on August 11.

PMPL Indonesia Fall League bonus rankings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The top 16 teams have now advanced to the finals on the basis of their bonus points, which were accumulated by teams throughout the League Stage.

Qualified Teams for PMPL Indonesia Fall Grand Finals with their bonus points

Boom Esports - 73 points Alter Ego Limax - 70 points Evos Esports - 69 points Bigetron RA - 61 points Genesis Dogma - 55 points Aura Esports - 54 points GPX - 52 points HFX Esports - 47 points GPBR - 45 points BNW 88 - 42 points Geek Fam - 39 points Onic Esports - 36 points Morph - 35 points NFT - 32 points Dewa United - 30 points DG Esports - 30 points

Eliminated teams

Voin Esports - 22 points RRQ RYU - 20 points 21 Esports - 17 points Skylightz - 11 points

Unfortunately, the last four teams have been eliminated from the event. RRQ RYU, who were third in the previous season, had poor performances during the Fall season.

Skylightz Gaming's run in the PMPL was also below par, similar to their performance in the Spring season.

