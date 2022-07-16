PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Indonesia Fall: Teams, format, new map, schedule, and more

The fall season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 Indonesia is about to start in a few days. This season will be crucial for all competing teams as it will be their last chance to consolidate their positions in the PMGC regional rankings.

The PMPL Indonesia 2022 Fall will occur from July 20 to August 28 and will be played in two stages, the League and the Grand Finals. The three-week league stage will run till August 7, while the three-day Grand Finals will take place from August 26 to 28.

The event will follow the same pattern as the spring season, but this time, Tencent has introduced the Livik map for the first time in an official esports tournament. . The map also follows a different points system. After each week, the top 12 teams will compete in one match in Livik for bonus points.

A total of twenty teams from the PMPL 2022 Spring have been invited to the League stage and are divided into five groups. During this stage, the teams will get to accumulate bonus points according to their weekly rankings, and the top 16 teams based on the overall bonus points will advance to the Grand Finals.

Invited teams for PMPL 2022 Fall Indonesia

These are the teams that have been invited to PMPL 2022 Fall Indonesia:

Morph GGG Evos Reborn RRQ RYU Bigetron RA NFT Esports Voin Esports Alter Ego Limax Aura Esports 21 Esports Onic Esports Genesis Dogma GPBR Esports HFX Esports Boom Esports GPX Skylightz Gaming GNW 88 Geek Fam ID DG Esports Dewa United

The top four teams from the Grand Finals will qualify for the PMPL SEA Championship Fall, while the 5th to 7th-place teams will advance to the SEA Play-Ins.

Points distribution for Livik Map

The points distribution for the this map are as follows:

1st place - 10 points

2nd place - 6 points

3rd place - 5 points

4th place - 4 points

5th place - 3 points

6th place - 2 points

7th place - 1 point

8th place - 1 point

9th to 15th place - 0 points

The previous season of the PMPL was won by ION Esports, which disbanded its team on June 27. Morph GGG has signed the former roster of ION Esports for the Fall season. The team has also been invited to the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational, which is scheduled to be held from August 11 to 20.

Evos Esports was the runner-up in the Spring season and will also be one of the top contenders for the Fall event. RRQ RYU and Bigetron RA were in third and fourth place, respectively.

However, Bigetron has not been in good form for a long time and their fans have high expectations regarding a comeback this season. The team has signed two new players, Misery and GenFos, for the event as their star player uHigh is loaned to Geek Fam Malaysia for the PMPL MY/SG/PH Fall.

