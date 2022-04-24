ION Esports wins PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia 2022 Spring, top 6 teams qualify for SEA Championship

ION Esports has been crowned as the champions of the PMPL Indonesia 2022 Spring. The three-day Grand Finals of the PMPL Indonesia 20222 Spring saw the top 16 teams giving it their all over 15 matches.

ION Esports showed consistent gameplay throughout the tournament finals to grab the title. The team accumulated 214 points in total with the help of 66 bonus points and 69 kills in the finals.

Following them in second place was EVOS Reborn with 212 points. The team was at the top after two days of finals. However, the final day didn't go as expected and they had to settle for second place.

Top 6 teams from finals moved to the South East Asia Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team RRQ RYU grabbed third place with the help of 70 frags and 203 points. RRQ Nerpehko has been named the season MVP for his 99 kills, more than 26k damage. Fan-favorite Bigetron RA had a fine final showing as they settled on the fourth place while League stage winner NFT had to settle for fifth place.

Overall standings of PMPL Indonesia Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Progression to PMPL SEA Championship

The tournament's top three teams have qualified for the SEA Championship, while teams seeded fourth through sixth have qualified for the play-ins.

Teams that qualified for the SEA Championship:

1. ION Esports

2. EVOS Reborn

3. RRQ RYU

Teams that qualified teams for SEA Play-ins:

1. Bigetron RA

2. NFT Esports

3. VOIN Victory

PMPL Indonesia Finals Day 3 overview

VOIN played cautiously to win the first match of the day with five kills. GPX was eliminated at third place but managed to grab 10 frag points.

Bigetron RA showed unreal rotation to grab the second match of the day with 10 kills. They were followed by Skylightz Gaming and Aura Gaming with nine and six frags respectively.

The third match of the day was once again won by VOIN with 12 kills where Nyonx alone took five frags. NFT and RRQ took seven kills each in the match.

GIDS showed balanced gameplay to win the fourth match of the day with 10 kills. V365 was eliminated early but managed to grab eight frag points.

The final match of the tournament was won by GPX with 11 kills. NFT secured second place with six frags while EVOS camped out to grab third place.

Top Eliminators of the finals:

1. Voin Alva- 26 kills

2. - 22 kills

3. BTR Liquid- 22 kills

Individual awards:

Individual awards from PMPL Indonesia 2022 Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Gunslinger - Evos Redface

Survivor - NFT Dron

Field Medic - RRQ Mort

Eagle Eye - Voin Dabs2K

Grenade Master - RRQ Mort

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan