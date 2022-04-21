PMPL 2022 Indonesia Spring Grand Finals: Qualified teams, format, schedule, and more

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia 2022 Spring concluded recently. The new format of league stages and weekly bonus points were a huge hit.

The finals of the pro league, set to occur from April 22 to 24, will be streamed on the YouTube/Facebook Page channel of PUBG Mobile Indonesia. The top three teams in the finals will advance directly to the PMPL SEA Championship and qualify for the $150k prize. Teams ranked 4-6 will compete in the SEA Championship Play-ins.

Qualified teams for the PMPL Spring finals

The teams who will take part in the tournament include:

NFT Esports ION Esports Alter Ego Limax RRQ RYU Evos Reborn Zone Esports Bigetron RA Bonafide Skylightz Gaming Reverse Blue Voin Victory88 Genesis Dogma Onic Esports Victim 365 Boom Esports GPX Aura Esports

The league stage features 20 teams, with the top 16 teams making it the finals. NFT Esports, despite not topping the league rankings, was the topper of the bonus round thanks to their consistent performance. ION Esports topped the league rankings, and their average performance in the final week was the reason why they had to settle for second place.

Despite a slow start, RRQ Ryu finished in fourth place while fan-fan favorite Evos Reborn came fifth. Bigetron RA had an average league stage as they occupied sixth place while GPX and Aura barely qualified for the finals.

Geek Fam, BMW88 DG Esports, and Dewa United are the four bottom teams that have been eliminated from the event.

Evos Redface was the top fragger in the league stages with 86 frags, followed by RRQ Nerpehko with 81 frags. Nerpehko was also named the MVP of the league stages. Bigetron Zuxxy made it to the top 10 list at seventh rank with 75 kills.

Fan Favorite Bigetron will look to perform in the finals. The team, known as one of the best teams in the world, has not been consistent in the last few months, as they failed to qualify for the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

