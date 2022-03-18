PMPL Indonesia 2022 Spring: Teams, new format, bonus points, schedule, and more

The fifth season of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia is commencing on March 23, 2022. The 16 finalists of PMPL Indonesia Season 4, along with four qualified teams, will compete in the three-week-long league stages until April 10, 2022.
Tencent has made some major changes to the tournament format and points table. The first major change they made was to get away from the old format of weekdays to super weekends. The 20 teams will now be divided into five groups of four teams each and will compete in five matches per day for five days a week.
Secondly, there are weekly bonus points that will be awarded to each team based on their weekly rankings. Aside from this, league bonus points will also be awarded based on the overall league rankings.
The bonus points accumulated in all three weeks along with league bonus points will decide which 16 teams will move to the country finals.
The finals are scheduled from April 22 to 24, 2022.
Participating teams for the PMPL league stages:-
1) NFT Esports
2) Bigetron RA
3) Aura Esports
4) Genesis Dogma
5) Bonafide
6) BOOM Esports
7) Victim 365
8) RRQ RYU
9) Voin Victory88
10) Skylightz Gaming Reverse Blue
11) Team Nero
12) Zone Esports
13) Alter Ego Limax
14) Dewa United
15) TAKAE Esports
16) Geek Fam ID
17) Evos Reborn
18) BNW 88
19) Onic Esports
20) Supply Bang
Prizepool, Streaming details and further acceleration-
The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $150k USD and will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Nimo TV channel of PUBG Mobile Indonesia.
The top three teams in the finals will book their berth directly for the PMPL SEA Championship, while the 4th to 6th ranked team will qualify for the Play-ins stage of the SEA Championship.
By implementing this new changes, teams and players can expect the tournament to be fairer. Additionally, it will be interesting to see whether Bigetron RA is able to bounce back after a weak 2021.
