PMPL Indonesia 2022 Spring: Teams, new format, bonus points, schedule, and more

The fifth season of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Indonesia is commencing on March 23, 2022. The 16 finalists of PMPL Indonesia Season 4, along with four qualified teams, will compete in the three-week-long league stages until April 10, 2022.

Tencent has made some major changes to the tournament format and points table. The first major change they made was to get away from the old format of weekdays to super weekends. The 20 teams will now be divided into five groups of four teams each and will compete in five matches per day for five days a week.

PMPL Indonesia Bonus Points system (image via PUBG Mobile)

Secondly, there are weekly bonus points that will be awarded to each team based on their weekly rankings. Aside from this, league bonus points will also be awarded based on the overall league rankings.

The bonus points accumulated in all three weeks along with league bonus points will decide which 16 teams will move to the country finals.

The finals are scheduled from April 22 to 24, 2022.

Participating teams for the PMPL league stages:-

1) NFT Esports

2) Bigetron RA

3) Aura Esports

4) Genesis Dogma

5) Bonafide

6) BOOM Esports

7) Victim 365

8) RRQ RYU

9) Voin Victory88

10) Skylightz Gaming Reverse Blue

11) Team Nero

12) Zone Esports

13) Alter Ego Limax

14) Dewa United

15) TAKAE Esports

16) Geek Fam ID

17) Evos Reborn

18) BNW 88

19) Onic Esports

20) Supply Bang

Prizepool, Streaming details and further acceleration-

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $150k USD and will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Nimo TV channel of PUBG Mobile Indonesia.

The top three teams in the finals will book their berth directly for the PMPL SEA Championship, while the 4th to 6th ranked team will qualify for the Play-ins stage of the SEA Championship.

By implementing this new changes, teams and players can expect the tournament to be fairer. Additionally, it will be interesting to see whether Bigetron RA is able to bounce back after a weak 2021.

Edited by Mayank Shete