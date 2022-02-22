BTR Ryzen announces break from competitive PUBG Mobile 

PUBG Mobile is gearing up for the new season with the Pro League 2022, with qualifiers for different regions currently underway or have already ended. Just before the start of the league stages, however, Bigetron RA star fragger Muhammad "Ryzen" Albi announced that he is taking a break from the competitive scene for some time. As of now, Ryzen has not stated when he will return from his hiatus.

The announcement came through Bigetron RA Instagram, where they posted (Translated from Indonesian):

" Ryzen's long journey with Bigetron Esports has certainly given a lot of color to the national and international PUBG Mobile scene. He has won all the official competitive PUBG Mobile trophies with Bigetron Red Aliens. Now is the time for Muhammad "Ryzen" Albi to give his statement that he is officially taking a break from the competitive world of PUBG Mobile. Thank you for your valuable time. Have a good rest, Ryzen. Hope to be back soon."

Ryzen has been in the news quite a bit lately. A few weeks ago, there were rumors about a contract extension between Ryzen and Bigetron. It was settled once Ryzen signed a new contract.

BTR roster for the PUBG Mobile Pro League S5

After Ryzen's hiatus, the current Bigetron RA roster has the following members:

1) Luxxy - Made Bagus Prabaswara

2) Zuxxy - Made Bagas Pramudita

3) High - Mohd Arasz

4) Liquid - Leander Deusfiel

Another Bigetron player, Uhigh, is currently on loan at Geek Fam Malaysia for the SEA Games, which will take place from May 12 to May 23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Bigetron RA is one of the top PUBG squads not just in Indonesia but in the rest of the world. The team has been ever-present in the PUBG Mobile esports scene since 2018 and has won more than half a dozen official tournaments.

Unfortunately, the team's performance over the past year has been poor, failing not only to win any trophy but also to qualify for the PMGC. A roster shuffle also took place, with Microboy leaving and Uhigh and Liquid joining. Yet, the team failed to qualify for the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

The league stages of the fifth season of Pro League - Indonesia season 5 will start in March. A total of 20 teams, including 16 finalists from PMPL S4 and four teams qualified from Qualifiers, will compete in the tournament.

With Ryzen leaving, it will be fascinating to see which four players will represent Indonesia at the SEA Games or whether BTR will replace Ryzen for the PMPL.

