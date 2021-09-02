Bigetron RA fails to qualify for PUBG Mobile Pro League S4 Super Weekend Week 2

The second weekday of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Season 4 has ended. Two days of competition saw 20 teams compete, with 16 making it to the second super weekend.

In the super weekend, qualified teams will compete in fifteen games (five matches per day) from 3 September to 5 September. The overall ranking of the league stages will be based solely on points earned during the Super Weekend.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 4 Indonesia weekday 2 overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The second qualification was shocking for everyone. Fan-favorite Bigetron RA failed to qualify for the weekly finals. They finished in the last place with only 23 points to their name. NFT Esports was the weekday topper with 47 kills and 109 points. NFT is also the only team to cross the 100 point mark. Supply Bang, who failed to qualify last week, also qualified with 37 kills and 88 points.

In the first super weekend, RRQ RYU secured first place, followed by Bigetron RA.

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 4 Indonesia Super Weekend 2

1) NFT Esports

2) Supply Bang

3) Aura Esports

4) Genesis Dogma

5) Bonafide

6) BOOM Esports

7) Victim Sovers

8) RRQ RYU

9) Voin Victory88

10) Onic Esports

11) LiveScape

12) Zone Esports

13) Alter Ego Limax

14) NERO Team

15) TAKAE Esports

16) Maruszama Esports

Those who failed to qualify for the super weekend will have to sit out for a week. The teams that failed to qualify are:

1) Skylightz Gaming ID

2) E368

3) Dewa United

4) Bigetron RA

Top Fraggers from PMPL weekday 2:

Victim GenFosSVr- 18 kills

NFT Dron- 18 kills

Z1 Mineral- 14 kills

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 4 Indonesia SW 2 schedule:

Match 1:- Erangel:- 5:00 PM(Indonesia Time)

Match 2:- Miramar:- 6:30 PM

Match 3:- Erangel:- 7:30 PM

Match 4:- Sanhok:- 8:15 PM

Match 5:- Erangel:- 9:00 PM

Since Bigetron's RA won't be competing in the 2nd week, it gives RRQ and other teams a chance to increase their lead. The tournament streams on the PUBG Mobile Indonesia YouTube channel as well as Nimo TV.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Siddharth Satish