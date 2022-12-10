PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: Teams, venue, schedule, and how to get tickets 

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is set to kick off on January 6, 2023. The three-day round will be held at the International Expo in Jakarta, Indonesia, and will culminate on January 8.

At the event, 16 teams will fight in a total of 18 matches for the ultimate grand championship and a massive prize pool of $1.5 million, which will include $30,000 for individual awards. A total of six matches will be played every day.

Fans can buy tickets for the Global Championship by clicking on the link in the above tweet. Currently, the Early Bird sale is underway, and it offers a massive discount of 50%. It will last till December 21, 2022.

After an intense tussle across three stages featuring the 48 teams, 14 squads qualified for the championship. These sides will be joined by two invited teams, completing the lobby.

Teams competing in PMGC: 2022 Grand Finals

These 16 teams will compete in the Grand Finals of the championship.

1) Team SMG (China)

2) 4 Angry Men (China)

3) Nova Esports (China)

4) Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil)

5) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)

6) iNCO Gaming (Brazil)

7) S2G Esports (Turkey)

8) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)

9) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia)

10) IHC Esports (Mongolia)

11) Buriram United Esports (Thailand)

12) Vampire Esports (Thailand)

13) Trained to Kill (Nepal)

14) DRS Gaming (Nepal)

15) Geek Fam (Malaysia)

16) Aerowolf Limax (Indonesia)

The competition in this year's PMGC has been quite fierce, with multiple favorites getting eliminated at an early stage. Nova Esports will be the prime contenders for the title. Having won the previous two iterations of the championship, the team will look to make it three-for-three this year.

Brazilian squads have stepped up their game this year, with three teams from the region making it to the Grand Finals. Influence Chemin will be the strongest contender among them.

The PMGC has been very kind to sides from the South Asian region, with four of them qualifying for the Grand Finals, two from Nepal and two from Mongolia. Trained to Kill, aka T2K, and GodLike Stalwart will be the ones to look out for here.

Among other squads, Vampire Esports, Buriram United Esports, and Geek Fam will also be some of the top contenders for the title.

Where and when to watch

The broadcast for the PMGC Grand Finals of the tournament will be aired on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in multiple languages. The broadcast will begin every match day at 05:45 pm (UTC+7).

