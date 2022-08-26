Chemin Esports partners with Brazilian organization Influence Rage for multiple titles, including PUBG and COD Mobile 

Indian organization, Chemin Esports has partnered with Influence Range, a Brazilian company, to begin its foray into Brazil. With this collaboration, it has now been renamed INF Chemin Esports. Before the official announcement, the joint venture was rapidly gaining traction in the community.

To announce the partnership, the two organizations posted on their social media pages:

"We are proud to announce that Influence Rage is the first Brazilian Organization to collaborate with an Indian Organization. Influence Rage and Chemin eSports now form "INF CHEMIN E-SPORTS", the partnership extends to all current Influence Rage rosters and all the upcoming rosters, content creators and other scenarios slated for entry in 2023. Cheers to bright and successful future."

Chemin Esports collaborates with Influence Rage for multiple titles

Influence Rage is a popular organization in mobile esports, having won several major titles. They currently have rosters in three mobile titles: PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, and COD Mobile.

Their COD Mobile team recently made it to the World Championship 2022 Finals by securing third place in their regional Stage 4. The organization signed the former Godsent roster in June 2022, which turned out to be beneficial as they managed to secure a slot in the Championship.

Their Arena of Valor (AOV) squad delivered emphatic performances in the AOV Pro League 2022 Brazil Season 1, coming out victorious and advancing to the 2022 International Championship. However, the side failed to perform on the big stage.

The organization came to prominence with its PUBG Mobile team, comprising of multiple renowned players including Law, Federal, and Caiowski. The side has claimed four consecutive events in the last five months.

INFLUENCE RAGE @inf_rage



Esse título é de cada um de vocês, que nunca nos abandonaram, torcida, familiares, staff! Lutamos até o final por todos.



Pode comemorar, pois a Américas agora é roxa! Nosso dia chegou! Depois de uma jornada incrível conquistamos o título e somos os campeões das Américas!Esse título é de cada um de vocês, que nunca nos abandonaram, torcida, familiares, staff! Lutamos até o final por todos.Pode comemorar, pois a Américas agora é roxa! Nosso dia chegou! Depois de uma jornada incrível conquistamos o título e somos os campeões das Américas! 🌎Esse título é de cada um de vocês, que nunca nos abandonaram, torcida, familiares, staff! Lutamos até o final por todos. Pode comemorar, pois a Américas agora é roxa! 💜 https://t.co/MSidJ7k8KL

The team was crowned champion of the PMPL Americas Championship 2022 Spring, a major PUBG Mobile tournament. Coupled with that, they earned second spot in their regional Pro League 2022 spring run. The side will be competing in the Pro League Fall season, starting today, i.e., August 26. Coupled with that, the organization also has a female squad in PUBG Mobile.

About Chemin Esports

Chemin Esports is one of the emerging Indian organizations who cemented their pedigree in a short period of time. They entered the esports scene in May 2021 and currently have rosters in three titles, BGMI, Free Fire and Pokemon UNITE.

The organization acquired the superstar Free Fire roster of 4 Unknown, which came as a surprise to many. The team won the Free Fire Pro League 2021 India Winter and Skyesports Pro League 2022. However, just a few days after the tournament, the Indian government outright banned the title on July 28. With that being said, Free Fire Max is still a playable option.

Chemin Esports' exceptional BGMI squad boasts Destro, DeltaPG, Robin, Justin and BopeDope. With their latest collaboration in place, the team is expected to have a successful future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul