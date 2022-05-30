PUBG Mobile team Influence Rage wins PMPL Americas Championship 2022

Influence Rage from Brazil has been crowned the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas Championship 2022. Despite starting slowly, the team gained momentum on the second day and maintained it until the final bout. They accumulated 275 points in a span of 24 matches and were the runner-up in the PMPL Brazil when the team consisted of ex-Loops players who are returning after a one-year ban.

Influence Rage's LiLBOY won MVP honors, courtesy of 55 eliminations with more than 9K HP damage and around 20 minutes of average survival.

Defending champions Alpha 7 Esports provided a tough challenge but missed the trophy by only two points. This team accumulated 273 points, including 145 finishes and four chicken dinners.

After a series of second-place finishes in PMPL North America, Nova Esports was placed third in the tournament. The team managed to close the gap on consecutive days following a rough start.

The Americas Season 1 champion, Knights, also tried their best but could only finish in 5th place, while the North America champion Xset had a forgettable tournament as they finished in ninth place.

PMPL Americas Championship 2022's overall standings

Influence Rage - 275 points Alpha7 Esports - 273 points Nova Esports- 268 points Honored Souls - 214 points Knights - 209 points Golden Eagles - 201 points Vivo Keyd - 199 points Buluc Chabtan - 163 points Xset - 159 points Loops Esports - 154 points Mezexis Dreams - 152 points Aton Esports - 150 points All Glory Gaming - 145 points INTZ - 114 points The Chosen- 109 points Boring Protocol- 87 points

Although they tried their absolute best, Keyd, the champions of Western Brazil, finished seventh, while PMPL LATAM champions Aton Esports finished in the disappointing 12th spot.

Prizepool distribution of Americas Championship Season 2022

The prize pool for the tournament was 150K USD, with the winner, Influence Rage, receiving 23K USD and the runners up, Alpha7 Esports and Nova Esports, receiving 18K and 13K USD, respectively. MVP LiLBOY also received a $1,000 USD prize.

Top Fraggers

1. Influence Rage's LiLBOY - 55 kills

2. Golden Eagles' Ninferum - 46 kills

3. Nova Esports' Qa - 38 kills

4. A7's Mafioso - 37 kills

5. Honored Soul's Ninho- 34 kills

This is Brazil's second consecutive Americas Championship title, and the country has seen good growth in the esports scene in the past few years. It will be fascinating to see who gets invited to the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

