PMPL Americas Championship 2022: PUBG Mobile teams, format, schedule, when and where to watch

The PMPL Americas Championship 2022 begins on May 26, with the top teams from North America, Brazil, and Latin America battling it out over 24 matches to determine the ultimate champion. The four-day affair will conclude on May 29. The event features 16 teams, with five from each region (who qualified through their respective Pro Leagues) and defending champions Alpha 7 Esports.

Qualified teams for the PMPL Americas Championship

Alpha7 Esports (Invited) Xset (North America) Boring Protocol (North America) The Chosen NA (North America) Knights (North America) Nova Esports NA (North America) Buluc Chabtan (LATAM) Mezexis Dreams (LATAM) All Glory Gaming (LATAM) Golden Eagle Esports (LATAM) Vivo Kayd (Brazil) Influence Rage (Brazil) Rage Esports (Brazil) INTZ (Brazil) Honoroured Souls (Brazil) Aton Esports(LATAM)

Map rotation in the championship

Erangel Miramar Erangel Sanhok Erangel Miramar

Pro League Spring Brazil overview

Vivo Keyd dominated both the league stages and finals by securing the top position. They achieved this feat by employing a balanced playstyle throughout the season. It's no surprise that Influence Rage came in second place in PMPL Brazil. The team has been a part of the scene for a while, and their experience was evident in their gameplay.

Fan favorites and defending champions Alpha7 Esports underperformed as they ended up fourth in the league stages and third in the finals. Loops Esports (returning after a one-year ban) claimed fourth place, and PMPL Americas season 2 runners-up Rise Esports failed to qualify this time.

Pro League LATAM Spring overview

Aton Esports is the best team in the region, and this was reflected in their performance. The defending PMPL champions once again came out on top in the finals despite being average in the league stages.

Pro League North America Spring overview

Despite an average performance during the league stage, XSET was able to defend their title. Nova Esports NA secured second place in both the league and finals, and league topper Knights was ranked fourth. The Chosen NA, who joined through the qualifiers, surprised everyone by securing third place.

A total of $150k is on the line in this contest, and the winner will receive $40k. PUBG Mobile Esports will broadcast the action live on its official channel at 3.00 am IST.

