PUBG Mobile: Vivo Keyd wins PMPL Brazil 2022 Spring

The spring season of PMPL 2022 Brazil came to a close with Vivo Keyd becoming champions. The team had an amazing run in the event, winning both the league stage and the finals. The one-and-a-half-month tournament started on March 4 and concluded today, with the top five teams making the Americas Championships spring.

In the Grand Finals, Vivo Keyd accumulated 196 points, only one point ahead of second-placed team Influence Rage. The final match of the event was very intense, as while heading into the match, Influence Range were in first place while Vivo Keyd were in second.

Vevo Keyd earned 17 points and came out on the top place in the overall standings, while Influence Rage collected only four points, slipping to second place.

Top 8 teams ranking of PMPL Brazil 2022 finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Alpha 7 Esports, one of the biggest names in the PUBG Mobile Esports scene, came third with 181 points, including 88 eliminations. The team claimed four chicken dinners in their 18 matches. The side has been directly invited to the championship as they had won the previous season.

Loops Esports, who was banned for six months during the PMGC 2020, secured fourth place with 177 points.

Rank 9th-16th teams overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

INTZ, despite not securing a chicken dinner, occupied fifth place with 171 points, followed by Honored Souls. Rise Esports didn't make it to the Americas Championship as they finished seventh with 151 points, falling short by 10 points.

Qualified Teams for the PMPL Americas Championship 2022 Spring

All the qualified teams are as follows:

Vivo Keyd Influence Rage Loops Esports INTZ Honored Souls Alpha 7 Esports (invited)

Quick Revenge and Intense Game were in ninth and tenth place with 125 and 108 points. Brazilian Killers and GZM finished in 15th and 16th place, respectively.

Federal from Influence Rage bagged the MVP award and took home $1000.

About Americas Championship 2022 Spring

The championship will take place in May, which features a total of 16 teams from the Americas region. The top five teams from PMPL North America, Brazil and LATAM, each along side the previous season champions Alpha 7, will participate.

