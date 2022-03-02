PMPL Brazil 2022 Spring: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Brazil 2022 Spring league stage starts on 4 March. The three-week-long phase will run till 17 March.

In total, 20 of the best teams in Brazil will battle it out in the Weekday and Super Weekend format. These 20 sides will be divided into five groups of four teams each and will battle it out in a three-day qualification round (Weekday).

The top 16 teams from the Weekday will advance to Super Weekend (weekly finals). Each Super Weekend will last for three days, with a total of 15 matches played. The points accumulated in Super Weekends will only be counted to determine the overall league stage ranking.

The top 16 teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the finals. The Grand Finals will be a three-day affair and will take place from 22-24 April.

Invited teams to PMPL Brazil 2022 Spring

The finalists of the previous PMPL Brazil are directly invited to the league stages, they are:

Alpha7 Esports Honored Souls Rise Esports INTZ Black Dragon Esports Loops Esports INCO Gaming Quick Revenge Storm Gaming Flamengo Esports Keyd Stars Ground Zero Mercenaries Influence Rage Art of Battle Shox Esports Never Down

Qualified teams in tournament

Intense Gaming Smoke Esports Fact Esports Brazillian Killers Gaming

The qualifier took place from 4 February, in which 18 teams battled it out for four league stage spots. Intense Gaming topped the points table with 133 kills and 247 points.

Smoke Esports played safe to secure second place with 212 points. Fact Esports and Brazillian Killers also showed great gameplay to notch third and fourth places with 208 and 187 points, respectively.

Alpha7 Esports, who dominated the previous PMPL, will again look to do the same. The team saw the departure of one of its players, Senab, last week, who now joins Rise Esports.

Apart from that, Rise Esports, Honored Souls, INTZ, and Loops Esports will also be in great contention. The event will be streamed officially on the PUBG Mobile Esports/Brasil YouTube channel.

