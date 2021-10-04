PUBG Mobile update: Alpha 7 Esports wins PMPL Brazil Season 2; qualifies for the PMGC 2021

The finals of the second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Brazil recently came to an end. After three days and 18 matches of a strenuous battle between the Top 16 qualified teams, Alpha7 Esports, a powerhouse in the Brazilian PUBG Mobile Esports scene, emerged as the winners with 250 points and 127 kills. The team had earlier also won the League Stage of the competition in dominant fashion. They emulated the same performance in the finals, winning by a margin of 35 points over the second-placed team. Alpha7 Esports was awarded the top prize of USD 10,000.

Following them in second place was Honoured Souls, who too continued their great run and secured a total of 215 points with 105 kills. The team took home the second-place prize of USD 7,000. Rise Esports, a team that had finished 8th in the League Stage, came back and showed their mettle securing third place 168 points. The team also bagged a total prize of USD 4,000.

Carrliho from A7 Esports took home the title for the MVP. Counted among the best fraggers in the world, Carrilho showed his superior gun skills and dominated his opponents. He secured an MVP ranking of 6.88 and was awarded the MVP prize money of USD 5,000.

Alpha7 Esports qualify for the PMGC 2021

Alpha7 Esports qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 in a dominating fashion. The team had 1690 PMGC points over the second-placed Loops Esports, who managed 1155 points.

Loops Esports also missed their qualification chance for the PMGC as they finished 6th in the finals by just one point, denying them of the PMPL: Americas Championship slot and any further hope of qualifying for this year's Global Championship. The team had earlier looked in great touching finishing second during the League Stage of the event.

The top 5 also qualified for the second season of the PMPL: Americas Championship, which will soon be underway. These teams will be representing the Brazilian region against the top teams from other countries in the Americas region.

Qualified teams for PMPL: Americas Championship Season 2

1) A7 Esports

2) Honoured Souls

3) Rise Esports

4) INTZ Esports

5) Black Dragon e-Sports

Bottom-placed teams in the competition's finals will look to work on their mistakes and come back stronger in the next esports split. Fans and qualified teams will now focus on the upcoming PMPL: Americas Championship Season 2 and eventually the Global Championship.

