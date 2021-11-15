Alpha 7 Esports wins PMPL Americas Championship Season 2; top 7 teams qualify for PMGC 2021

The PMPL Americas Championship Season 2 has concluded, with Brazilian powerhouse Alpha7 Esports crowned the ultimate champion of the American region. All other teams had no answer to their dominance.

Alpha 7 Esports were also the only team to cross the 300-point mark, thanks to 167 kill points. Another Brazilian team, Rise Esports, secured second place with 254 points, while North America champion Xset made an excellent comeback in the final two days to secure the third rank. Defending champion Knights had to settle for fourth place, while PMPL LATAM champion Aton Esports came in sixth. Their last-day performance earned them a PMGC ticket.

Top eight teams at the PMPL Americas Championship Season 2

This was a disappointing tournament for Nova Esports NA, who finished in tenth place and missed the PMGC spot by a few points. LATAM big shot Furious Gaming also didn't perform as per expectations to finish 13th.

While INTZ was a few points shy of qualifying, Team Queso finished fifth with an average performance. Overall, it was an outstanding event, as each team gave it their all, and the best sides prevailed.

Nova Esports finished in the tenth position at the PMPL Americas Championship S2

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 from PMPL Americas Championship S2

The top seven teams from the tournament were slated to qualify for the PMGC 2021 League West. Brazillian giant Alpha7 Esports and LATAM challenger Furious Gaming have already qualified for the global event from their respective regional tournaments.

From the North American side, Ghost Gaming has qualified for the PMGC 2021 via regional points. The team had failed to make it to the Americas Championship S2.

Hence, the seven teams that qualified from this event are:

Rise Esports Xset Knights Team Queso Aton Esports Black Dragons Buluc Chabtan

Prize pool distribution

The total prize pool of this event was 150K USD, of which the champion, A7 Esports, got 40K USD. The first runner-up, Rise Esports, took home 28K USD, while Xset pocketed 18K USD.

Alpha7 Reeevo, the MVP for his 49 kills and 10K plus damage, also got a 2000 USD cash reward.

